Local sustainable fishery group, Eating With the Ecosystem, is partnering with United Theater in Westerly to offer insight about the “Ikejime” method of killing fish to maintain quality at the dinner table and better dock prices for fishermen.
Ikejime is considered the most humane way to kill fish, resulting in a longer shelf life, and more umami — the savory or meaty taste of foods.
The discussion entitled, “Japanese Ikejime Talk and Tasting” will be Friday at 7 p.m. at the United Theater, 5 Canal St., Westerly. Tickets are $20 each.
Eating With the Ecosystem, a remote-based organization (without an office and only a Wakefield post office box) is looking to promote sustainable fishing. The United is joining in that effort through this program to discuss food.
To create a more consistent, sustainable fishery, organizations like the Rhode Island Seafood Marketing Collaborative, Eating with the Ecosystem, and Commercial Fisheries Center of Rhode Island educate consumers in local seafood species, availability, accessibility, and cooking methods, according to the Boston Globe as it looked at larger imprint of sustainability.
Learning guides teach consumers how to fillet a whole fish or prepare a grilled oyster. Instruction combats cultural gaps in understanding which parts of the fish are edible and how to prepare them to eat. Annual events, like Quahog Week last April, allow consumers to try new seafood, the paper reported.
That is exactly what Harry Rosenblum of Eating With the Ecosystem is trying to do with Ikejime.
The process is time-consuming and he doesn’t expect commercial fishermen to adopt it readily or quickly, but talking about it raises awareness that other ways of killing fish — and keeping flavor and freshness — are possible, said Rosenbloom, noting he also advocates on behalf of Japanese industries involved with sustainability.
The process works like this: It involves the insertion of a spike quickly and directly into the hindbrain, usually located slightly behind and above the eye, thereby causing immediate brain death.
After spiking the brain, a thin needle or piece of wire is inserted into the spinal column to prevent any further muscle movement. When spiked correctly, the fish fins flare and the fish relaxes, immediately ceasing all motion.
Destroying the brain and the spinal cord of the fish will prevent reflex action from happening; such muscle movements would otherwise consume adenosine triphosphate (ATP) in the muscle, and as a result produce lactic acid and ammonia, making the fish sour, soggy and less tasteful.
It helps to maintains the quality of its meat. The technique originated in Japan, but is becoming widespread use.
“Ikejime is not popular yet in most of New England. There are at most a handful of boats practicing this technique. This is why we are talking about it,” said Rosenblum who has helped Eating with the Ecosystem organize a professional development workshop for people in the fish business to learn Ikejime.
Beyond simply taste, the other objective with the approach is to use this technique to yield a better product and higher price at the dock, he said
“As a board member of Eating With The Ecosystem, part of my responsibility to help advance our mission of supporting a Place-Based Approach to Seafood in New England,” he said.
The Friday panel discussion of Ikejime will include Jason Jarvis, president of the North American Marine Alliance and Westerly-based commercial fisherman Hirotsugu Uchida, a URI professor of Environmental and Natural Resource Economics.
“I am hoping that we will provide a fun and interesting evening that will spark ideas from chefs and consumers who can and should be talking about Ikejime and sharing what they have learned with their peers,” Rosenbloom said.
