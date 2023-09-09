NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The late Sally Meland was more than just a supporter of the arts in North Kingstown. She was a centerpiece for making some important events happen that have lasted for decades.
Take for instance, the Festival of Lights held each year. She led the change in 1985 to create it to raise money for the North Kingstown High School Concert Choir trip to a music competition in Montreal.
These days, nearly 40 years later, each December holiday season Wickford village is transformed into a winter wonderland in that festival’s evolving tradition.
Like a picture-perfect scene in a snow globe, thousands of tiny lights have outlined the village’s buildings and streets, Santa has sung carols with children aboard a horse-drawn hayride and store windows have featured elaborate holiday displays.
It’s a throw-back, say organizers today, of an event evoking a Currier and Ives print of an old-fashioned village and shared warm feelings among the strollers and others taking in the charm.
The Dickens-esque-decorated village has had numerous activities, including an ongoing live Nativity scene, a Holly Jolly Trolley holiday treats and an Elf Parade.
For some, this might be enough. But Meland wasn’t finished.
From 1986 through 1990, she organized Sunday Musicales at the NK Library. Elizabeth Donovan continued the program.
And, she still wasn’t done.
In 1995 she created the Tuesday Night Concert series originally held behind Earnshaws Drug Store. She worked hard, say friends and supporters, to have a wide variety of music from a Swedish Acapella group, Irish Jigs, blue grass and oldies.
A tradition still carried forward is the presentation of having the Brass Attack band play every year.
Those were the big things. However, Meland was also behind many of the little things to develop and enrich the arts scene in North Kingstown.
Last week, the North Kingstown Arts Council (NKAC) honored her with the Skog Award for her contributions, many of which live on in the community. She, though, did not live to see her town give her that recognition.
Meland moved in 2004 to Castle Rock, Colorado, and in August, 2022, died there. Her son, Alex, and his wife, Jenny, came from Colorado for the presentation to honor his mother.
Alex remembers his mom wanting something that would bring the community together through a shared gathering to keep the spirit of connections, he said in an interview.
“In the beginning Sally reached out to musicians, but through word of mouth musicians wanted to be a part of the concert series and came to her,” he said.
“(She) was an avid creator and artist. Quilting, flower arranging, stamping, crafting, gardening and cooking all brought her joy,” he said.
Meland’s daughter, Karen Meland, said, “Sally loved the town of North Kingstown, music and community…Sally enjoyed how the concert series brings the community together to listen, dance and celebrate music.”
The Skog award was created in remembrance of Geoff Skög, the longest standing member of the (NKAC), who passed away in 2008. The award aims to honor individuals whom exemplify the spirit of artistic community engagement as personified by Skög.
These include community service, community building and commitment to the arts and design as well as altruism, “a get-it-done attitude” and a sense of humor and fun
“Sally really embodied all of these qualities,” said life-long resident Cynthia Carpenter. “She was creative and fun, and knew how to get things done.”
NKAC Chairwoman Nancy Sherman said, “It’s the Council’s belief that her work and has enriched community togetherness of North Kingstown.”
“She had such a lasting impact on our town that we felt it only right to honor her memory with the Skog award and dedicate a bench at our town beach, where the concerts are now being held,” she added.
The actual Skög award has been crafted by local artist Kurt Van Dexter to replicate some of Skög’s original artwork, with pen and ink drawing created on the inside of a quahog shell
The North Kingstown Arts Council was created in 1983 by the Town of North Kingstown to support the arts, and artists within the community.
