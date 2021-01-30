With a 31-26 victory over the Green Bay Packers last weekend, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers advanced to Super Bowl LV, where they will take on the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday evening. Since the New England Patriots failed to reach the playoffs this season, many local football fans have adopted the Bucs as the team they're rooting for this postseason in an effort to support the former Pats quarterback in his attempt to secure a seventh championship ring. Are you rooting for Brady and the Bucs next weekend? Let us know in this week's poll question.

