NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown School Committee unanimously approved the North Kingstown High School Program of Study for the 2021/22 school year during a relatively brief meeting via Zoom Tuesday night, with some new classes added, graduation requirements adjusted and tweaks to the Running Start and Success Academy programs made.
Ahead of the vote, Shivali Finklestein, NKHS Assistant Principal for Teaching and Learning, gave a presentation outlining the changes she oversaw.
Starting with the Class of 2024 – the current freshman class at the high school – 23 credits are required to graduate, with core classes still equaling one full credit and elective courses a half credit each. Within the 23 credits is a new Financial Literacy requirement for members of the Class of 2024 and beyond, which is worth a half credit and allows students to choose between taking Personal Finance, Personal Wealth Management or Consumer Math.
Two new engineering courses were added to the curriculum, Principles of Engineering and Computer Integrated Manufacturing, both of which will count toward technology requirements and can be taken by students who’ve completed the Engineering Essentials course. Principles of Engineering is geared more toward students who want to pursue a career in Mechanical Engineering, while Computer Integrated Manufacturing is geared toward students interested in working in the field of Automation technology. The class will be part of the school’s offspring pathway for engineering, done in partnership with Electric Boat in Quonset, to prepare students for careers in Robotic Welding.
Only one class was removed from the curriculum, E-Commerce, which Finklestein said was due to low enrollment.
Two notable changes were made that will affect students doing dual enrollment between the high school and the Community College of Rhode Island and those who are enrolled at CCRI full-time as part of the Running Start program. Students who are participating in Running Start – which Finklestein said saw enrollment numbers nearly double from last year – are now exempt from the PE/Health requirement for seniors, and their CCRI tuition and fees will be covered by the district, or their sending district if they reside outside of North Kingstown. Part-time dual enrollment students will have their tuition and fees, including concurrent enrollment, covered through the state’s Prepare RI Dual Enrollment Fund.
The most notable change occurred with the Success Academy classes, which raised the numerical value used to calculate weights for GPA from 3.0 to 3.67. Finklestein said the change was needed because the instructional leadership team at the high school noted a large gap between the values calculated for students in the College Prep, Honors and Advanced Placement courses and those in Success Academy, despite efforts by the school in the past few years to ramp up the Success Academy curriculum so it’s as close to the CP classes as possible.
“Our goal for the Success Academy is to move our students (on) to the CP,” Finklestein said.
After initially considering starting the scale for SA classes at 4.0 – something that was recommended by the Administration to create more linear progression across all levels – SA teachers, in discussion with the leadership team, decided it would be best to adjust the number to 3.67 based on the curriculum, the rigor of the courses and the current performance and level of the SA students. The goal is to eventually move that up to 4.0, meaning that if a student in SA got between a 97 and a 100, their GPA would be 3.67, while the same grade would produce a 4.33 for a CP student, a 4.67 for an Honors student and 5.0 for a student in an AP course.
“We offer just about every AP class there is,” Superintendent Phil Auger said, noting the 19 high-level courses offered to students at the high school across a variety of subjects.
Auger said he was excited about the partnership between the school and Electric Boat. He thanked Finklestein and her team for their work on the Program of Studies, a sentiment shared by the members of the School Committee.
The School Committee passed all items that came before them unanimously, including approving plans to repair the storm damage to the playground at Forest Park Elementary and repairs to the gym bleachers at the high school.
The School Committee will meet next on Feb. 16, which is when they’ll be tasked with approving a budget for the 2021/22 school year to be sent to the town.
