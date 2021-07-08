North Kingstown and South Kingstown this year have started their state-required nine-year property revaluation, but town officials say that large tax hikes are unlikely after the review and new assessment.
Rhode Island home prices have been steadily increasing for the last eight years, with super-charged double-digit growth in the median price during for the last year or more. Municipal property taxes are based on the assessed value of the land and buildings.
Town officials in both of these municipalities told The Independent this week that they will be working to limit any significant tax increase to homeowners despite expected significant increases in assessed value.
“For most homeowners no (large increases), and that is because we anticipate our overall budget increasing marginally. In addition, our council is in the process of developing policies to minimize the potential adverse impacts.,” said Greg Mancini, president of the North Kingstown Town Council.
Abel Collins, his counterpart in South Kingstown echoed similar thoughts.
“There will be no increase in tax bills, unless the homeowner has made substantial improvements to the property,” he said.
However, Collins added, “I think local market conditions are what drive the increases in revaluations, and I suspect that we’ll see some eye-popping numbers with the ongoing revaluation.”
Narragansett did its nine-year full inspection appraisal last year.
The Process
Rhode Island state law requires local governments to make periodic data-review property assessments, but have full inspection and revaluation – that generally means going inside the home or commercial building as well as taking outside measurements – every nine years.
Booming real estate prices leave government leaders finding ways to keep taxes down – especially in an election year – so that property owners avoid expressing their anger at the polls by voting against them.
In the assessment process, inspectors traditionally look at square-footage of a home, heating, cooling, bathrooms, basement condition, number of rooms and other factors that are compared with other similar homes.
In turn, sales are examined and an assessment of the market value is determined. This assessment of both residential and commercial property is the driver for bringing in revenue – through taxes – to fund municipal budgets for services and operations.
Taxes to fund for these budgets, in turn, are based on mill rates. A mill is one one-thousandth of a dollar and equal to $1.00 of tax for each $1,000 of assessment. For example, a property with an assessed value of $50,000 located in a municipality with a mill rate of 20 mills would have a property tax bill of $1,000 per year.
And at this point, especially with a revaluation that can bring in unusually high residential prices along with deflated commercial prices – effects largely caused by issues from the COVID-19 pandemic – matters get more complex for municipal officials.
Ralph Mollis, town manager in North Kingstown explained.
“In a normal reevaluation, hefty tax increases do not result because the mill rate or tax rate is reduced in order to account for valuation increases,” he said.
However, in a unique re-evaluation year, such as this, when one aspect – residential – sees a hefty increase and one aspect – commercial – has the potential to see a decrease, the tax bill of residential could see an unfair increase, he pointed out.
“That is why we are discussing this at a town council level and being proactive with options such as homestead, tax classification, and other tools to assist and protect the homeowner,” he said about different programs that can reduce the tax burden.
Raising the taxes as a result of the re-evaluation occurs during the budget and revenue cycle following the revaluation.
Mancini said, “I suggest that most property owners will not see a significant increase. That is because, depending on the municipality, their tax rate could go down, which is what happened the last time there was a revaluation in North Kingstown.”
South Kingstown’s Collins said about his town, “The effect of the reval on taxes will be to substantially lower the tax rate, because the tax levy is remaining the same next year as it was last year and the year before.”
Also, another impact on the assessments will be the way the inspection is done this year. In the past during full inspections, representatives of the assessing service would tour the inside of the house to make notes of changes and record actual data.
This time the full assessment will not include inside inspections.
Letters to residents in both towns said essentially that due to COVID-19 and continuing concerns of about the spread of the disease, data collectors will visit properties to take outside measurements, but will use data on file for inside details. In some towns, an attempt may be made to verify details outside building or home with the owner.
In Narragansett, where a full inspection was done last year under COVID-19 conditions, about 11,500 properties in town were reviewed.
“Although the tax rate in Narragansett has increased slightly, it is absolutely necessary to provide the level of service that we provide to our residents,” said Town Manager James Tierney.
He added, “However, even slight increases in an already over priced housing market can have a serious impact on affordable housing in Narragansett for families.”
Beyond South County
The Rhode Island Association of Realtors said that it expects the valuations to be high.
“In South County alone, the latest statistics – reflecting sales in the month of May, 2021 – show that eight of the nine South County towns saw double-digit, year-over-year growth in median price, said Kerry Park, association spokeswoman.
She added, “We have seen consistent increases in the median sales price of homes across the state and yes, those increases will affect revaluations.”
WalletHub in February ranked Rhode Island in a study as being among the top 10 in the country with the highest property taxes and it ranked it the third-highest in the country for motor vehicle taxes.
According to U.S. Census Bureau, the average American pays $2,471 in property taxes each year.
In some states people spend upward of $8,000 on average on taxes for a home priced at the state’s median home value, while in others people spend as little as $1,715 on average annually.
Stephanie Leiser, lecturer in Public Policy, Ford School at the University of Michigan, offered some insight that “most economists agree that property taxes are the best tax base for local governments,” she said.
“Compared to other types of taxes, they tend to fluctuate a lot less from year to year, providing predictability for taxpayers and governments. Property taxes are also relatively equitable, in that those with more resources tend to pay more and those with fewer pay less,” Leiser added.
R.I. Association of Realtor’s Kelly noted the importance of watching a tax levy’s effect on family budgets.
“Housing drives the economy so it’s critically important that cities and towns recognize the impact property taxes have on housing affordability,” she said.
