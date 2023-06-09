SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — In 2019 Marc Archambault led with almost crusading zeal educational efforts about Alzheimer’s disease, which he had and knew would affect his brain health. However, he didn’t know how soon.
Now he knows.
It’s four years later, the crusading has come to nearly a stop along with reading, walking, working in real estate where he spent a 50-year career, speaking without hesitating as he chased a word after word, concept or thought, along with the loss of other routine parts of living so much a part of his seven decades of his life.
“I think that by the end of the year, I’ll be gone. I can’t remember the names of any streets I’ve known for 40 years, I can’t walk, I can’t read books and I’ve stopped driving,” said the 72-year-old who once knew this town’s streets as he knew how to tie shoes. Even that is difficult now.
“It’s a tough, tough thing for anybody, including me,” said Archambault, who had trouble completing more sentences in this interview than any other previous update conversations since 2019 when he was full force into local advocacy for raising awareness about the disease.
June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month nationally and is marked as an opportunity to spread the word about and discuss Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. He smiles when talking about it, but wishes he could do more.
Alzheimer’s disease is an irreversible and progressive form of dementia affecting an estimated nearly six million Americans, including more than 24,000 in Rhode Island. It is the fifth leading cause of death for persons 65 and older, according to the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A few years ago speaking at seminars and meeting with lawmakers fulfilled Archambault’s mission to tell others about the disease and how to cope with its effects. It’s also helped him make his peace with an incurable adversary.
Although his father died from it, Archambault began his journey at 62 years old. Doctors found he had early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease. It was even at an earlier age than his father.
In 2019, in an interview with The Independent, Archambault, by then 68 years old, said words he once knew, typing he took for granted and tending to intricate details no longer are second nature. Yet, he wasn’t going to give in.
“I want to live my best life while my brain is working. I’m not going to live my best life when I lose my brain,” he said boldly and with realism and clarity in that interview three years ago.
“When I started to talk (about his diagnosis), it made me very happy that I could help people,” said this man who knows more people in South County than a grocery clerk. His disease continued to put him with people seeking someone who understood it.
“When people come up after I’m done with a talk and give me a hug, they don’t say they have it, but it could be why they are there — themselves or a loved one may,” he said.
Helping people to talk about Alzheimer’s dilutes the stigma from silence and creates support for those and their caregivers trapped in the loneliness of this disease’s grim reality, he said.
Looking at the effects and traps for himself, he said a few years ago that someday he may not recognize his son and daughter, scores of friends and South Kingstown itself after spending more than four decades in the community.
Today that seems to bring a self-fulfilling prophecy. Now his conversation was more about death, more about an end, more about the limitations in his life. His speaking engagements are down to only a few each year became he cannot remember the flow of sentences.
“Someone recently said to me, ‘You look like you are getting better. How are you doing?’ I said, Do you really want to know? We’re not getting better. We’re going to die,’” Archambault recalled about his reply.
In one moment he says candidly he’s not happy, and then adds quickly, catching that he perhaps revealed an inner thought, “I’m still a happy guy. I still go out to dinner and lunch with friends.”
He said that in the last year he has become angry at the doctors who talk about Alzheimer’s disease but dodge questions about how people die from the disease.
“I was at a talk and a woman asked about the end and the doctor says, ‘We don’t talk about the end.’ I was really pissed. Part of this is talking about the end,” he said.
When he thinks about his own end, he doesn’t like the thoughts of surrendering control, losing a sense of what’s happening around him, he is repulsed by the idea of his body and life being managed by others.
“I don’t want to get naked and have people put me in the shower, put things on me. Nope, nope, nope,” he said.
Archambault said he still stands by what he said four years ago.
“You want to die in your own bed, you want to die in your own house and you want to die with your kids around,” he said that day slowly and with certainty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.