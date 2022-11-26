SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Christmas, Hanukkah and other December holidays often come with the thought of giving and getting gifts, but for some folks in Narragansett and South Kingstown giving them is a big struggle.
There’s not enough money to buy a few nice gifts for their children or others, or even for a special holiday dinner. They also don’t feel a sense of gratitude for being spared hardship that others combat.
They are the “others” so often mentioned in vague references.
These are the local residents who live life on the edge of insecurity every day — not enough food, often no permanent roof over their heads and no sense of calm. Daily worry sums up what every day is about.
So, who is Santa to the poor in South Kingstown and Narragansett?
It is the community of local people and businesses rallying for them each year as tough times swallow them. Now is that time of the year, right after Thanksgiving, to make donations to the various groups collecting for the needy.
The Jonnycake Center in Peace Dale is once again seeking holiday donations for local residents as part of its annual Hope for the Holidays donation program. The non-profit organization hopes to receive enough donations for 500 children in South Kingstown and Narragansett by December 15 and is specifically looking for items including warm weather gear, toys, sports equipment and gift cards.
Many of those wanting help refused to be named. It’s hard, they said, because they are self-conscious about being on a list that labels them poor in a society that thrives on success. It gets equated, they said, with failure.
However, Erika Castaneda, a preschool teacher, agreed last year to talk about confronting the difficulty of providing gifts for her only child at Christmas.
She said there is that tug to want to provide her son with the same kind of joy from getting presents that other kids - those from more well-off families - feel during the holidays or on Christmas morning.
“I can’t specify one gift” that’s been important to her son, said Castaneda who lived in South Kingstown.
“It’s all of them. I wouldn’t be able to give him half what they gave him,” she said, adding, “With personal financial struggles, these past few years I’ve really needed the help.”
For Sherry Hawkins, who is homeless and lives on campgrounds in the summer and a hotel for the winter, the challenge is also steep for providing gifts at Christmas to her children.
“Last Christmas it was a very big help. Honestly, if the Jonnycake Center didn’t step up, my kids wouldn’t have had good Christmas. I could do a little, but not a lot,” she said at last year.
The numbers needing help can climb upwards of 500 this year, local social services workers said, including those living without homes and those in rentals or even those in self-owned homes.
They are just barely making it as skyrocketing costs in heating and electricity as well as inflation-spiked increases for many other daily living expenses are biting chunks out of weekly paychecks.
“We have several families with children living in hotels or doubled up with others at the moment,” explained Kate Brewster, executive director of the Jonnycake Center for Hope, as she talked about the holiday gifts, toys, clothes and fundraising underway to assist the needy during upcoming holidays.
The Jonnycake Center is a non-profit organization that is a refuge for food, clothing, rental assistance, guidance in tough times, and a friendly ear or voice for inspiration and hope among many individuals and families who don’t have money for the basics.
“Christmas is so much more harder for low-income people because the pressure is so much greater this one time of year when their kids expect to get what they want at Christmas,” said Brewster.
These people cannot, as many others do, simply charge to a credit card, whip out some cash at the checkout or glide a pen across a check with ease and comfort knowing the funds are available.
That’s only become worse in the last six months.
“There is definitely a sense that families are worse off. First, many of the additional pandemic benefits that families had access to last year — like tax credits and enhanced SNAP — have expired,” she said, referring to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
“Add to it inflation and the exploding housing costs and we expect to see more families seeking help than last year,” Brewster said.
She said that she and others are working to get local churches, schools, businesses, and civic organizations to work together through the Jonnycake Center. It helps to streamline the process for families, builds community esprit de corps and teamwork, and ensures there’s enough collected by combining resources.
The Arnold Lumber Co., Perry Raso, owner of the Matunuck Oyster Bar, and the Wakefield Village Association are among the leaders of an effort to get local businesses on board again this year and help residents hard pressed from economic pressures, Brewster pointed out.
“Families get a mix of gift cards, clothing, and toys. The one thing we sometimes fall short on is teen gifts, which could include hoodies, make-up, hygiene products and pajamas,” Brewster said.
She said that any family living in South Kingstown or Narragansett can sign up and there is no income limit. They only need to prove their residency if they aren’t already members of the Jonnycake Center in Peace Dale.
Members of the public can deliver unwrapped gifts to 22 Kersey Road in Peace Dale, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. by December 15. For more information or to make a financial contribution, visit www.jonnycakecenter.org/holiday-2022.
