KINGSTON, R.I. — Narragansett High School Class President Bridget Blessing will always remember that one specific step in the process toward becoming the Class of 2023’s leader.
They were all freshmen, filing down to the high school auditorium for class council elections.
Everyone who was running needed to give a speech and Blessing was next up.
She felt the presence in the room intensify as each of her classmates slid into their seats.
But Blessing was sick. She had no voice.
And when her fingers wrapped around the microphone, all she could muster “was air.”
That was when a classmate of hers appeared from the masses in front of her and read the entire speech.
“I realized something very special that day, and throughout the last four years,” Blessing said on the stage at the University of Rhode Island’s Ryan Center last Thursday.
She was standing before her classmates — her friends — one last time. The soon-to-be Narragansett graduates were minutes away from shifting their tassels across their caps.
“The power of each and every one of our voices.”
For Blessing, a classmate coming to her aid was just a glimpse of how tight-knit her class was — and how much more cohesive it would become.
One week before graduation, it was announced that their classmate, and class treasurer, Sebastian Carlsson had won the golf state open championship.
“We were in a class assembly this past week and he was at the tournament, it was mid-school day,” Blessing said. “And, we found out and everyone immediately started screaming and going crazy for him. Everyone was so proud. ‘That’s our classmate.’ It was just a really good moment, for everyone.”
The Class of 2023 was Principal Daniel Warner’s last group that he saw travel all the way through the high school. Warner will be retiring on July 10, after 20 years at the helm at Narragansett High.
When Warner bid the seniors farewell — applauding the grit they displayed in learning through the COVID-19 pandemic — he employed a message that matched the parting classes’ aura.
“Be kind.”
“The real beauty about being kind is that many times you’ll feel better than the person you’re helping,” Warner told the seniors. “It’ll lighten your heart and add to your mojo. It’s like the excitement you get when you see a rainbow. It usually comes out of the blue and it kind of makes your moment … Here’s to us, in getting and giving, and seeing more rainbows.”
Blessing has never felt as though her class has displayed a jealous moment.
“It’s definitely bittersweet because I feel like our class was such a close-knit class, closer than really any class we’ve been around at the high school,” Blessing said. “We’ve gone through so much, with COVID our freshman year, we’ve always kept everything positive and kept pushing and pushing and it made our class even closer, as a group.”
In the fall, Blessing will attend Simmons University, where she will play soccer and study nursing. Blessing said she has an interest in science and medicine and likes the aspect of “being able to help people but also the personal connection.”
“We’re all just very proud of each other,” Senior Class Vice President Anna Hart said, before the graduation ceremony. “It was hard to get to this point … and we’re just happy we’re all here together here and know that we’ll all have Rhode Island to come back to in the future.”
Hart will be heading to Clemson University to major in business/marketing — over 900 miles away from home.
Hunter Massey, who plans to eventually attend URI after two years of general education classes at the Community College of Rhode Island, spoke on the aura of closeness he and his classmates will move on from.
“Any social gathering there’s not one person you’d be surprised to see,” he said. “Everyone has that love for each other.”
Once Massey gets to URI, he plans to major in psychology and minor film.
Valedictorian Veronica Sabatino took the time to thank the seniors’ educators, a staff that Massey said, featured some teachers who he felt as though his class could speak to like friends.
“I’d like to take a moment to thank teachers, administrators, faculty and parents for supporting our class the last few years,” Sabatino said, who will attend the University of Michigan. “I also would like to thank my parents for their support. Especially, my mother, because if she did not fit the typical immigrant mom stereotype, then let me tell you, I would not be valedictorian.”
Sabatino signed off to her class, with the line that dominates the chorus of Bob Marley’s ‘Three Little Birds.’
“Don’t worry about a thing, because every little thing is gonna be alright.”
Salutatorian Harrison Quilliam, who will be remaining in New England and attending the University of Connecticut, stressed that no matter how far his classmates travel for their next chapter, he hopes Rhode Island remains close to their hearts.
“It is important to remember that no matter where you end up, Narragansett will always be your home,” Quilliam said. “I wish the best of luck to each and every one of you and I hope none of you forget the amazing memories we shared together.”
English Teacher Ashley Lourenco, who began her first day at Narragansett High School on the same day as the departing seniors, expressed in her speech to them just how infectious their positive attitude was to the people who taught them.
When Lourenco taught them, her class was posted up in a windowless room. She wanted to decorate the room, so it could feel like “a home away from home.”
She ordered a beach view poster, but it showed up faded in color.
“Despite that … I still remember feeling that home away from home vibe. And that’s because of each one of you,” Lourenco told the seniors.
“Never forget, it was your resiliency and your humor that helped you make it through.”
Lourenco gifted the class with a small survival kit beneath each of their chairs.
In it, she said, is a pencil, to “leave your mark.” A penny, because “you are valuable.” A red pom pom, to symbolize the people cheering them on. Smarties to remind them of their intelligence. Erasures because “It’s OK to make mistakes.” Bubble gum, to remind them to stick with it. A balloon, to remind them “reach for the sky.”
At the ceremony’s recessional, Warner shared one last moment with his students. He stepped off the stage and walked over to the school’s chorus.
The piano started up. And he and the chorus sang “Rainbow Connection.”
Seeing the seniors out, into the arms of their families.
Narragansett’s Class of 2023. A true rainbow connection.
