SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A completed bicycle and pedestrian master plan for South Kingstown is ready for the Town Council’s adoption, the committee that’s worked on it for several years says.
The plan would serve as the town’s guide to set priorities for future pedestrian and cycling projects. The plan advocates for “Complete Streets” policies to build road networks that are safer, more livable and welcoming.
“I don’t see a reason in my mind why we wouldn’t support that,” Council President Rory McEntee said.
The Town Council heard last week from the Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee with the request for the council to approve or endorse the plan, which is available online at southkingstownri.com.
“It is intended to be a living document designed to get public input and updates as needed,” Chairman Ken Burke said. “It’s not a static document.”
The plan recommends that the Town Council adopt a Green Complete Streets policy, which Burke called “critical” and “far-reaching,” one that requires extensive input from staff and the public.
The committee is asking for a Green Complete Streets ordinance ready for a public hearing by Oct. 1.
“We have no business asking for that but, we’re here so we’ll ask you to do that,” Burke said. “There’s a lot of questions. There are budget and staffing implications, so we don’t want to put anything out there without full scrutiny and support of the town staff.”
The council directed the planning department to work to present a draft ordinance before the end of its current term in November.
In developing transportation projects for bicyclists, pedestrians, transit users and drivers, special attention would be given to vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly and persons with disabilities.
Town departments would apply the policy to any projects when possible that involve town roads, sidewalks and paths, including those operated by the state.
Work would follow national standards set for bicycle and pedestrian facilities as well as for urban street design, and would incorporate the Americans With Disabilities Act Standards for Accessible Design.
Some of the design guidelines for bicycle facilities include designating bicycle routes, installing bicycle lanes, installing Share-The-Road signs, providing bicycle racks and adding appropriate pavement markings such as “sharrows,” bike lane symbols and shoulder edge lines.
Pedestrian enhancements would entail installing crosswalks, upgrading pedestrian signal equipment and timing such as countdown clocks, constructing curb ramps that meet ADA standards, and providing sidewalks that are well maintained.
The plan’s endorsement of Complete Streets policies also leaves room for improvements to bus features and amenities like bus pull-out areas and shelters with ample room for boarding, and traffic-calming measures such as textured material at crosswalks and “bumped out” intersection curbs to shorten the walk distance.
Streetscape improvements, on-street parking treatments and the ADA-compliant features round out the key parts of the Complete Streets policies.
The plan delves into the myriad funding options available for the work, and notes conditions and restrictions, especially with the use of federal funds.
The Planning Board hasn’t yet done a formal review of the draft, Planning Director James Rabbitt said.
“It’s been five years, so if it happens to be a month longer to get that (input), it only gives more credence to the plan if adopted,” he said.
The council in 2010 approved a resolution endorsing the “Complete Streets” concept and formed the Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee in 2017.
The five-member committee is tasked with finding ways to make South Kingstown safer and more friendly toward pedestrians, wheelchair users and cyclists, as a means of improving overall health and increasing opportunities for “bicycle tourism.”
The committee has given two updates to the council and held an in-person community forum on April 17.
