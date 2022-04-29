NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown Town Council voted Monday night to approve a $124.35 million town budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year that will raise the budget by a total of two percent. The final total includes a 2.5 percent increase in funding for the school department but falls short of the requested 3.8 percent increase by school officials at a total difference of $761,000.
It was the biggest of several items addressed by the Council Monday night, including a divisive new appointment to the Quonset Development Corporation Board of Directors
On a split 3-2 vote, the council appointed Matthew McCoy, a former Navy lieutenant, to QDC, with debate centering over whether or not the position should continue to be held by someone on the council itself.
“This seat has been occupied by a council member, or two council members, since its inception,” said Councilor Kerry McKay. “I can tell you from my experience with seven years on that board a lot of the meetings that we had over there would be reported back to the town manager and there was a lot of information garnished. This is a very important seat.”
McKay said the critical negotiations that go on in this particular board make it far more valuable to the town to have a council member take the spot in order to solidify communication between the board and the town manager. McKay pointed out that both himself and Council President Greg Mancini are barred from the board as a result of having reached their term limits on the board already.
Town Council member Katie Anderson previously served in the role prior to McCoy’s appointment.
Mancini responded to the concern saying that he agrees that communication between the board and the town manager is vital and that if McKay would like to arrange a monthly report be mandated then he would support the decision, but that he believed that it was more important to have a qualified person who will work for the best interest of North Kingstown than it is to have a council member specifically.
“So we either appoint one of us to serve for seven months, or we give that seat away to a non-council person and now we have no council representation,” said Councilor Mary Brimer after being nominated to fill the seat by McKay. “Previously we had the privilege of having three council members on that board because of a state appointment.”
In other news:
The council also voted unanimously Monday night to increase the number of municipal mobile food establishment permits that can be issued from 30 to 40. The first reading of this motion happened at the town council’s last meeting and the increase originally started at only five additional permits. Mancini moved to increase the total number to 40, citing high demand for these licenses.
Town Manager Ralph Mollis said that the Phillip Street sewer project began last week and detours have been put in place including a temporary opening on Boon Street for two way traffic to help residents get to their homes around the construction.
The Wilson Street boat ramp will be closed on Friday April 29th for work to be performed. Mollis said that the work is expected to only take one day.
Mollis said that he recently received a memorandum from the conservation commission regarding concerns over businesses not following the plastic bag ordinance. The ordinance reduces the distribution of single-use plastic bags as well as specifying the recycled content of paper bags.
The ordinance went into effect in January of 2019, and Mollis said that in response to the concerns his office reached out to the businesses in violation via certified mail. He said he hopes to get the businesses to comply without having to resort to issuing violations.
Town Solicitor Matt Callaghan and Mollis had a meeting with Eversource in response to their offshore wind farm. Eversource is looking to avoid work on Camp Avenue in regards to some concerns from citizens Mollis said.
“If they do manage to avoid Camp Avenue,” Mollis said in his report, “It will substantially affect the host community agreement payments that we had proposed. It will reduce them dramatically, regretfully.”
In other business:
The RIDOT remains committed to the West Main Street/Post Road sidewalk project, Mollis said, with the hope being that construction will begin in Spring 2024 and be finished in 2025. RIDOT also plans resurfacing of Boston Neck Road and a traffic signal at Hamilton Elementary School intersection hopefully this summer.
The town is waiting for the delivery and installation of new trash and recycling receptacles that it ordered to be placed in Wickford in the park areas and throughout the town.
Mollis assured citizens that it should be happening over the next couple weeks and that citizens will be given a date as soon as it’s known via the town’s social media platforms.
The Town Council’s next meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on Monday May 16 at the Beechwood Senior Center.
