SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Voters in South Kingstown will head to the polls Tuesday in an atypical COVID-19 era budget referendum that could set the stage for what fall elections will look like.
The vote is already unusual in that it bypasses town charter rules that normally would have required it to be held by June 9.
In May, South Kingstown Town Manager Rob Zarnetske set the date, also an unorthodox move. Zarnetske relied on state and local declarations of emergency put in place in March — and still active — that give the manager authority to act on matters involving public health and safety in order to make the decision.
The referendum will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 14 at the Community Recreation Center, 30 St. Dominic Road, Wakefield.
On April 27, the Town Council adopted a budget with a tax rate of $14.45 per $1,000 of assessed property, a zero-percent increase from last year.
“That tax rate will hold under any circumstance,” Zarnetske said, despite the outcome of the referendum or changes to state aid. “The revenues from the state are going to force reductions in spending, but they’re not going to change the tax rate.”
Also, changes in spending because of the referendum would only change how the town handles its fund balance, not the tax rate, he said.
The town has had to change its revenue projections since the budget passed, including a projected $480,000 loss in hotel and meal tax revenue to the town, Zarnetske said.
Local tax collection numbers from last quarter, however, don’t project a dramatic reduction in revenue, Zarnetske said.
Also, a transfer of school department transportation savings from 2019-20 to the general fund will take place at some point in this new fiscal year, according to Zarnetske.
The town’s canvassing board on May 18 certified two ballot questions: to reduce the municipal budget general fund by $300,000, and to reduce the tax transfer to the schools fund by $1.1 million.
The ballot will ask voters two questions – with the option to approve one of two choices for each.
The questions are the result of petitions submitted to the town by voters who want to see the budgets reduced further, based on the current economic climate.
The first question has an option for voters to approve the Town Council’s appropriation of $55.9 million for the school fund. This is the budget as passed by the council for 2020-21.
Question 1’s other option is to approve the petition for reduction of $1.1 million, to $54.8 million, for the school fund.
For Question 2, the options are to approve the council’s appropriation of $27.4 million for the General Fund, or to approve the petition for a reduction of $300,000, making the General Fund $27.1 million.
The July 14 date was recommended by the town’s Board of Canvassers, which verified the signatures on the petitions. The board offered that date, it said, in order to protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic and encourage the use of emergency ballots.
Officials said the delay is also intended to allow the town to conduct an election in the safest possible manner while also ensuring that as many qualified voters as possible can vote.
Due to COVID-19, the Board of Canvassers is allowing emergency ballots to be voted by mail. But there is an important deadline for those who want to do so.
Qualified electors may vote by emergency ballot in person at the Town Hall no later than 4 p.m. Monday, July 13.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions at Town Hall, voters who want to do that should call (401) 789-9331, extension 1230 for an appointment.
Emergency ballot applications are available in the outdoor boxes located at Town Hall and the Peace Dale Library, Hale Library, or Kingston Free Library. The emergency ballot application is also available for download on the town’s website, www.southkingstownri.com .
To vote by mail, voters must complete an emergency ballot application and mail or deliver the application to the Town Hall, 180 High St., Wakefield, RI 02879.
Whichever method is used, voted emergency ballots must be returned by mail or in person to the Board of Canvassers at Town Hall no later than 4 p.m. Monday.
