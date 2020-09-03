Gov. Gina Raimondo on Monday cleared schools around the state, including in South Kingstown and Narragansett, to offer in-person learning when classes resume Sept. 14 after an extended closure due to COVID-19.
Raimondo also said at her Monday press conference that she expects students to have fully returned to classes by Oct. 13. Providence and Central Falls are the only exceptions, as both cities haven’t hit the public health goals Raimondo has set for a safe return to in-person classes.
Raimondo said private schools can make their own decisions about whether to offer full in-person learning.
The Sept. 14 start date comes almost six months to the day after school buildings closed in March because of COVID-19. The rest of the school year in spring 2020 consisted of remote online classes.
South Kingstown High School Principal Chip McGair told the community the school staff has been looking forward to Sept. 14 and preparing for children to return to the building or participate virtually.
McGair said families can decide if they wish to participate in-person, partially in-person, or virtually even when students are allowed in the building.
The school released an updated bell schedule for all students — virtual and in-person.
“The bell schedule will enable us to minimize the number of rooms students are in when in the building for safety, yet will also provide us with a flexible virtual block at the end of each day that all students will participate in daily from home whether in-person or virtual,” McGair said.
Hallways and stairwells will be one-way to make it easier for students to social distance and masks will be required when students are in the building.
In the lower grades, September will be focused on building rituals and routines, remediation for skills and standards missed in the previous year and building strong relationships with students.
Arrival and dismissal routines will be modified, and students and teachers will be grouped together in stable “pods” to lessen the chance of infection.
Superintendent of Schools Linda Savastano said the schools have been preparing for a 100 percent return to class.
“We know that this can change on a moment’s notice. Health and safety drive all of our decisions,” Savastano said.
South Kingstown, like all other Rhode Island school districts, was required to submit a plan to the state that includes options for in-person instruction, distance learning or a combination of the two. The plans had to include rigorous health safety measures, such as mandatory mask-wearing, additional screening for COVID-19, and modifications to classrooms.
In Narragansett, Superintendent of Schools Peter Cummings said the schools will be allowed to gradually build up to having all students attend on a daily basis.
Administrators are planning for a transition period of 10 school days, from Sept. 14 to Sept. 25, of hybrid instruction for grades 6-12 to allow for safety training, lower numbers of students in buildings, and refining of routines and precautions. Fifth-grade students at the Pier school will attend school daily to ease their transition to middle school.
All Narragansett High School and Pier School students will begin daily attendance on Sept. 28, Cummings said.
“All elementary students will fully return to school beginning on September 14, as distance learning for our early grades is not as conducive as in-person learning in establishing the critical routines and structures necessary for effective instruction,” Cummings said.
Cummings said Narragansett is fortunate that the community has regularly invested in the infrastructure of school facilities in ways that make it possible to hold in-person learning.
“We will do everything we can to keep our students, staff and families as safe as possible should the governor recommend a return to school,” Cummings said. “While we can never eliminate all risk, we will continue to prepare our schools to limit exposure and implement practices and protocols to ensure we are responding to possible cases quickly and effectively.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.