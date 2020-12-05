NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Drivers on Post Road and Boston Neck Road may have noticed two new billboards that have popped up in the past couple of weeks, one which reads “You can’t fix your mental health with duct tape” and another “Men have feelings, too. No, not just the hippies.”
The signs are the first of a series of signs that’ll be produced over the next year by Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds Washington County in order to bring awareness to men’s mental health and addiction struggles by using humor as a tool to make men more comfortable discussing their issues.
“Men in Washington County are more likely to die from suicide than any other demographic and consequently we were really interested in trying to figure out a way of how we could reach men,” Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds Washington County Director Susan Orban said, adding many men are reluctant to seek treatment for their mental health needs.
While researching ways to combat this, Orban and her team came across ManTherapy.org, a website and program developed in 2012 in Colorado that uses humor and traditionally masculine imagery to get men to be more open discussing issues such as depression and addiction, and features categories with titles such as “Sometimes a man needs a pork shoulder to cry on” and “When life throws a nasty 12-6 curveball,” which when clicked lead to more serious conversations on their topics and provide a wealth of resources to help.
“(We) loved the way they used humor to engage men and it’s been found to be very effective as a strategy to reach men and it’s been replicated in a number of other states and so when we had the opportunity to bring it to Washington County through our Zero Suicide program, we did,” Orban said.
In addition to the more humorous approaches, Orban also likes some of the more personalized offerings.
“The other thing about the website that is great is that it also has testimonials from other men who have struggled with their mental health and addiction issues,” Orban said. “Middle-aged and older white men are the region’s most likely demographic to die by suicide. Their age group also leads in substance abuse, especially alcohol, which accounted for more than half the deaths caused in auto accidents in the county.”
The signs are being funded through the Zero Suicide program through grants from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and is part of the program’s overall mission to transform behavioral health in Washington County through their “four pillars” outline announced in October, which includes culture change, self-determination and inclusion, parity and treatment and the crisis system.
After being up for a couple of weeks, Orban said they have started to catch the eyes of passerby drivers.
“I think people are curious and certainly find them funny,” Orban said. “We know that men are starting to go to the therapy site, which is really exciting, so the effort is being evaluated. I was talking to our evaluation team this morning and they were able to tell me that people are going to the site, so that’s great.”
With isolation and uncertainty that’s been brought on by COVID-19, Orban says now is an even more pressing time to spread awareness of men’s mental heath wellbeing and opening those in need up to seeking help, even if not directly from therapy.
“People are isolated and now more than ever, the great part about the Man Therapy website is that not only will men be able to find resource information about the resources in Washington County and the state of Rhode Island, but there’s also a lot of wonderful, terrific evidence-based information on the site that men can use and try out on their own even without going for therapy and so it’s just a wonderful storehouse of information, helpful tips and of course a lot of humor,” Orban said.
While there are still just the two signs in North Kingstown, Orban says that Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds Washington County has a year long contract with billboard owners Lamar Advertising Company, so as one comes down, another one will go up, and additional signs will pop up in other parts of North Kingstown and Washington County over the next year.
Overall, Orban hopes the increased awareness will serve as a reminder to people that no matter how hard things get or may seem, that they’re never alone.
“I think one of the most important messages that can be conveyed by all of this work that we’re doing with Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds around mental health awareness is that people are not alone, that others have struggled before and there’s hope,” Orban said.
For more information on the program, visit ManTherapy.org. For more information on Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds Washington County, visit their website, bodiesminds.org.
