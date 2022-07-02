SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Moments after taking the oath of office Monday, Matthew C. Moynihan said it was an honor to be named South Kingstown’s new chief of police.
“Not only because it’s a great department, but very simply this is home,” Moynihan said. “My wife and I raised our family here, and built our first house just a short distance from the police station.”
Working within one’s own community of residence, a grateful Moynihan said, is “a dream job.”
The Town Clerk, Susan Flynn, swore in Moynihan in a brief ceremony Monday morning in Town Council chambers.
His wife, Mary Jane and son Aidan, 19, were by his side for the ceremony and photos. Another son, Connor, 17, was away at a lacrosse tournament.
In the audience were his brother, Dan, members of the Rhode Island State Police and several officers from the South Kingstown department, such as Deputy Chief Alfred Bucco, who was interim chief for several months.
Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association representatives from Bristol, Cranston and Narragansett, including the latter’s chief, Sean Corrigan — the association’s president — attended and offered their congratulations. Moynihan is listed as a member of the RIPCA Executive Board.
He comes to South Kingstown from Block Island, where he was chief of police.
Town Manager James Manni, who has a 25-year professional relationship with Moynihan, noted that the police chief on Block Island also pulls double duty as head of New Shoreham’s public works.
“They wear many hats. Matt covered potholes in his uniform,” Manni said. “He served that town very well.”
Moynihan met with South Kingstown police command staff Monday morning and talked about the importance of nurturing public trust, and three core values that guide him.
“That’s community engagement, that’s accountability and professionalism,” he said. “Community engagement means we’re visible, we’re active and we’re relevant to the people we serve. High visibility policing deters crime, makes our roadways safer and builds a strong relationship with our town residents.”
Accountability, he said, allows officers to always show that they act in the best interest of the community.
“We can learn from the public’s feedback,” he said.
South Kingstown’s department, he added, is known for its ability to recruit and retain “the best officers. I’ll ensure that our officers are properly trained, have the equipment they need to do the work and that they have trust in us as we lead them forward. I want South Kingstown to be the destination department, known for our professionalism.”
In the next few weeks he plans to listen to the department’s officers as well as the community.
“I want to hear about our strengths and our weaknesses so we can determine the best direction for the department in the months to come,” he said. “Improvement is always possible, and we can make the best even better.”
Moynihan was hired last month out of a pool of 15 applicants, five of whom had interviews.
“All were great applicants,” Manni said.
Before joining the New Shoreham Police Department in 2021, Moynihan served with the Rhode Island State Police for 24 years in a variety of roles including serving in the detective bureau as assistant detective commander, as officer in charge of the Major Crimes Unit, on the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, in the Intelligence Unit, on the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, and the FBI’s Organized Crime Task Force.
Moynihan has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Northeastern University and a master of criminal justice in cybercrime investigation and cybersecurity from Boston University Metropolitan College. He graduated from the FBI National Academy.
“I didn’t and he reminded me of that every time I saw him,” Manni joked.
Manni instructed Moynihan’s class when the latter was studying to become a federal immigration agent in 1997.
“That was one of the better classes I’d seen,” Manni said. “Matt was one that stood out. I found him to be very focused, determined, and competitive. But I also found him to be a leader.”
With the state police as well, Moynihan always raised his hand to volunteer for duties and assignments, Manni recalled.
When COVID began, Manni said the state police were directed to use a Warwick hotel as an isolated shelter for people experiencing homelessness, who also were contracting COVID at a high rate.
Manni, then superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police, asked for volunteers for the work, and Moynihan was right there.
“Right away his hand went up, ‘I’ll do it.’” Manni said. “They formed a secure unit there where these under-served people were treated with dignity and respect, and were also safeguarded from the general population where this nasty virus was spreading. That was a tough, tough job.”
Manni also was greatly impressed by Moynihan’s involvement in the Hope Initiative, the law enforcement-led outreach program for opioid abusers. He called it probably the “pinnacle” of Moynihan’s career.
Not everyone had “buy-in,” Manni said. Some in police circles initially were skeptical of the purpose of having police care for opioid abusers — not a typical law enforcement function.
But not Moynihan.
“Matt raised his hand, ‘I’ll do it.’ And he created this program that’s a national model, across the United States. It wasn’t an act, he truly felt that way – He truly wanted to help people that were being hurt by this opioid crisis.”
His work on the Hope Initiative earned him national recognition in Police Chief Magazine last year, but Moynihan is not one to rest on laurels.
Just in recent weeks, Block Island experienced three opioid overdoses, Manni said. All survived and benefited from Moynihan’s help getting resources for recovery, he added.
“He practices what he preaches,” Manni said.
