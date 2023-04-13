NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — For anyone looking to schedule a day out this weekend, Wickford Village is celebrating the end of winter with food and carriage rides.
“Basically, it’s our celebration to get everybody out of hibernation and enjoy spring in Wickford Village,” Lori Lyons, owner of Beauty and the Bath said. “The daffodils and the tulips are blooming and the weather is amazing right now, so, it’s what we do to kind of say, ‘OK, let’s get out and enjoy life again, after a long winter.”
Daffodil Days are back and begin tonight at 5 p.m. The events are put on through the Wickford Village Association, a collection of merchants who organize and volunteer for the group to support the village’s events. They can be found on social media at ‘I Love Wickford Village.’ Daffodil Days have been a springtime tradition in NK for over 30 years.
“It has picked up momentum, especially in the last five years,” Lyons said. “Because our social media has such a good outreach. We really do draw a lot of eyeballs to our platform.”
Residents and visitors alike can sip stroll snack and shop with Gooseneck Vineyard wine samples, from Wickford Package Store.
“Walking down Main Street to see where the boats come in through the channel, it is like vacation land,” Lyons said. “You walk past all these houses, with all this history, and then you get to the end and Wickford is truly a working fishing village. There’s boats coming in, bringing in their daily catch right in front of you.”
The samples are available up until 8 p.m. A rain date is scheduled for Friday.
“It’s a great evening to stroll around, the days are longer and we have more daylight in the day, so it’s a great evening to get out and walk around,” Lyons said.
Saturday and Sunday will bring a fuller slate of happenings. On Saturday at 10 a.m., local town historian Tim Cranston will begin one of his well-known walks through history across the street from Updike Park, at the corner of West Main and Brown Streets for a spring walk called, “The Story of Brown Street,” where he will review 200 years of changes to the area.
On Sunday, there will be food trucks in the village. The Newport Chowder Co., The Cupcakory, Village Greek, South County BBQ, and Nanu Burmese Fusion are all expected to serve, Lyons said.
There will be a sidewalk chalk art event on Saturday, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., for children of all ages. Kids can visit the check-in table at 63 Brown St., the old drug store, to pick up free chalk.
Saturday will also provide a photo-op with goats from the Heavenly Homestead at Beauty and the Bath, from 12-3 p.m. The goats produce the milk for Beauty and the Bath’s goatmilk soap, in Foster.
On Saturday and Sunday, there will be pony rides and a petting zoo, along with horse drawn carriage rides.
The pony rides and the petting zoo will be open from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., in Updike Park, for a cost of $5 each for a ride around the park. Only cash will be accepted. There will also be llamas there, for any children who are more into animals of the camelid variety.
According to Lyons, Mark Cutler is also scheduled to perform in the village. Cutler is a singer and songwriter from Providence who has led numerous rock bands.
The horse-drawn carriage rides through Wickford Village will be offered from 12-3 p.m. Each ride lasts 30 minutes. A trip with up to four adults and two children is $95. Those interested must register in advance at www.newdealcarriage.com.
The carriage will pick up at the town dock.
“Nothing like a horse-drawn carriage to go through the old village streets and then you see the historic homes and all of the bulbs that are blooming and the beautiful porches and all of our historic residences really spring up their entry-ways to their homes,” Lyons said.
