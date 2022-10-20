NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — An outdoor water use ban in place for most of the summer because of drought conditions has finally ended, officials said Wednesday.
Utility provider Veolia RI has lifted the band for customers in Narragansett and South Kingstown, including South Shore and Middlebridge water users.
However, Veolia and local officials said that because of the rainfall deficit to date this year in Rhode Island, they are asking customers to continue to use water wisely and conserve when possible.
Shortly after July 4, Veolia enacted the outdoor water use ban.
While an announcement about a ban on the outdoor use of water is typically an annual event, many were taken aback by how early this year’s prohibition went into effect. A similar ban in 2020 didn’t take place until late July. A lack of steady rainfall in the spring and early summer contributed to the problem.
The restrictions didn’t affect customers of the Kingston Water District or those on private wells.
In June, Narragansett Town Manager James Tierney said the town has $1.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act federal funds set aside to upgrade the town’s water system, as well as $1.2 million for wastewater upgrades.
Whether those fixes address water supply issues remains to be seen. Federal rules give the town until the end of 2026 to spend the money.
Veolia North America, a subsidiary of French transnational company Veolia Group, completed a merger with SUEZ early this year in the United States and Canada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.