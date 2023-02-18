SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council on Monday unanimously passed a motion to include a letter from Rep. Teresa A. Tanzi (D-34) in an application for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds — which the council will review on March 7.
The item was passed after Tanzi spoke before the council about a goal to secure funding requested by the Jonnycake Center for Hope and the South Kingstown Housing Authority.
“I think we’re all aware of how desperately we need affordable housing and there’s many opportunities within our towns to make small investments that can really change lives for the people who live here,” Tanzi said.
Tanzi said she has seen rental properties throughout the town go on the market, with people consequently losing their homes due to the property owners “trying to make the most of this market.”
“You can’t blame them for that, but we as government entities — we have a responsibility to do what we can to maintain the sense of community,” Tanzi said. “I don’t want to see any more people leaving our town because they can’t afford to stay here. People have made their lives and spent generations growing up here and by providing supportive housing like the Jonnycake Center … this is not only a place where they are going to lay their heads at night and do their homework, this is also a place where they’ll be supported by individuals at the Jonnycake Center to help them weather the storm of life.”
Tanzi added she hopes investments can can be made to help the community’s at-risk residents and “future generations of South Kingstown.”
“We’ve got a tremendously large piece of property there and I don’t know if any of you have been into any of the homes between Fournier Estate and Champagne Heights, they deserve lots of attention and are in desperate need of it,” Tanzi said.
Tanzi asked the town to fund a proposal to investigate and hire a consultant to review options. Her hope is to build new homes and condos in the area “little by little.” This would allow people to move into brand new housing and for the vacated living spaces to be rehabbed.
Councilor Jessica Rose voiced her disdain for the current conditions of the apartments.
“I have had occasion to be in Fournier Estates helping out a family there over the past several weeks,” Rose said. “It is deplorable, we should be embarrassed. And I cannot believe that such a distinguished person’s name is on this place, and it looks the way it does. It’s disgusting. We need to do something about it. It is horrendous.”
Councilor Deborah Bergner spoke about the Fournier Estate’s playground being “in pieces” and unsafe.
“I cannot imagine the disrespect it shows toward those families, to not be able to provide their children with a safe place to be outside,” Rose said, adding that it is “negligent” and needs to be fixed.
