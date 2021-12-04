Holiday fairs, church gatherings for selling baked goods and street-side vendors with various crafts are making a comeback this year in South County.
“We’re looking forward to the Kingston holiday festival because it brings so many people together here and it’s just a wonderful time,” said Kathleen Carland, executive director of the South County Art Association in Kingston and offering an in-person holiday pottery and other crafts.
In the local area many small fairs and displays of crafts and other goods appear this time of year and feature both local and not-so-local vendors. This year they have some new meaning.
With container ships bearing goods from China parked at sea, some items things that usually appear on shelves of large department stores are harder to find this year. This means a boost for local artisans and crafts makers who may find more demand from shoppers.
Joe Viele, executive director of the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce agreed.
“These types of events are usually very successful. I think that they’ll be more successful because of the supply chain issue,” he said. But there’s another element to the success, too, he added.
“My wife and her two sisters will go to six, seven, eight of these events from 9 in the morning to 1 or later in the afternoon. There is a following for them. There are people who wait all year for them,” he said.
In addition, these events ringing in the holiday spirit in South County are important for the smaller artisans because they provide an opportunity to display their works as well as get their names known to the public.
“There are some great products or crafts out there, especially Christmas decorations, ornaments and wreaths. Then there’s the wide variety of gifts to buy and give to others. There really is something for everyone,” he said.
This connection to everyone also goes to the heart of a holiday celebration in South County, the desire to join together in events that brighten the mood and create an enthusiasm whether for secular or religious reasons.
These events happening in South County are so much a part of the culture of enjoying life along this southern coast of Rhode Island, said several people
Below is a partial list of different activities, some new others continuing long-held traditions, that can appeal to all members of the family regardless of age.
Kingston Village Fair - December 4
Kicking off this Saturday, Dec. 4, is the Kingston Village Fair, a more than 50-year tradition of bringing people to the quaint old village with businesses and churches presenting any variety of holiday gifts as visitors immerse in local history.
“Come stroll the village and visit our unique blend of community groups and small businesses, each offering a range of opportunities to celebrate the festive season,” according to the website dedicated to promoting the event.
Visit three old-fashioned church fairs, an art sale, a local craft guild, and village merchants, offering a wide range of Christmas crafts, wreaths, art, pottery, books, clothing, and more.
Carolers will entertain with music for the season. The historic Kingston Free Library, which served as one of Rhode Island’s five Statehouses, will be open, where there will be a book sale and the opportunity to make a Christmas ornament.
Running from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the book sale benefits Friends of the Kingston Free Library and proceeds are raised by selling books that are donated. It has raised more than $2,000 to support the library.
St. Augustine’s Church, 15 Lower College Road, Kingston, will offer wreaths and greens, baked goods, basket raffle, hand crafts, and Santa’s Attic. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand – photos encouraged. Masks required if not vaccinated. For more information visit www.staugustineuri.org.
“And, don’t forget to spend some time in our jail, located in the South County History Center!,” event promoters like to tell anyone interested in strolling the streets that also border the campus of the University of Rhode Island.
Wickford Village Festival and Festival of Lights - December 2-5
In nearby Wickford, the Wickford Village Festival of Lights kicks off Thursday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. with the town tree lighting and a visit by Santa Claus.
The next day, Friday, Santa arrived by town at the town dock at 5:30 pm. And from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. there will be horse-drawn hayrides with Santa around the village.
Saturday, Dec. 4, is the elf dress-up day for families begins at 11 a.m. and a reception before marching at noon in an elf parade through the village. On Sunday, the activities continue and a full description of them can be found at wickfordvillage.org.
Picturesque streets, one-of-a-kind shops, and restaurants nestled among Colonial and Federal-period homes in the village. There’s also galleries, antique shops, and boutique stores.
It has been described by organizers as an effort to bring alive a Currier and Ives traditional feeling evoking the pictured old-fashioned, warm, laid-back, but festive feeling, that many people find missing amid a 21st Century celebration of the holiday.
The Dickens-esque-decorated village mixes that nostalgic experience of Christmas found in movies like “It’s a Wonderful Life” with the modern-day mission of promoting businesses that depend on holiday sales to carry them through the doldrums of winter and bolster the close of books for the previous year.
Narragansett Street Faire - December 4
In Narragansett, on Dec. 4, there’s the Narragansett Chamber of Commerce Holiday Street Faire. It is hosting a Holiday Street Faire on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Clarke Road Grounds, 170 Clarke Road, that will be transformed into a Festive Holiday Village.
Organizers plan to provide staged photo shoot areas, Alpacas, possible Santa sightings and selections of food. Live music and hot beverages for kids – and specialty drinks for adults – will be in a warming lodge adjacent to the ice-skating rink and over 35 select artisans will be in an on-site barn with their crafts for sale.
“The Narragansett Chamber and the generous sponsors are ‘Keeping it Local and Stress -Free,’” according to sponsors by having it outside to help with continued concerns and protections against the spread of coronavirus.
In addition, the 20th annual “Jingle Bell Beach Run” will be held Dec. 5 at the Narragansett Beach at 2 p.m.. Runners will gather at the North Beach Club in Narragansett starting at 1 p.m. to register and check in.
At the end of the race they will be provided with hot soup, drinks and fruit supplied by the Coast Guard House and Georges of Galilee. A virtual option will also be available. The course will be set up on the beach from Nov. 30 through Dec. 4.
See the beach run registration details as well as more information about the street faire at narrgansettcoc.com.
Shady Lea Mill - December 4 and by Appointment
There’s also a variety of artists to visit at the Shady Lea Mill on Shady Lea Road in North Kingstown. While it canceled due to COVID-19 prevention its annual December holiday open house, some are still welcoming visitors to the studios to browse and buy.
“There is about 10 of them that decided to get together and start a Saturday Sale Day and see how it works out,” said Lynn Krimm, mill owner and promoter of the many crafts people and artisans who rent studio space from here.
A list of all the artists and others at the mill can be found at http://www.themillatshadylea.com/OpenStudios. They include crafts people in jewelry, painting, potters, glass works, weavers, textile and mixed media and much more.
The Mill at Shady Lea is a sanctuary where artists, protected from the daily hustle of selling work, can explore and experiment with the mystery of creativity.
This North Kingstown artists’ colony thrives in an old mill building found where a quiet tree-lined road ends just off busy Route 1. There are private workshops that keep away a daily parade of the public.
In the privacy of this 199-year-old mill - whose grand first days centered on making the wool used in blankets for Union soldiers in the Civil War – artists burrow in workshops.
For some, they can escape from judgment and criticism. Others pry loose from swirling chaos or blank minds. All are seeking creative inspiration. The public later sees this transformation in a cup, a painting, some jewelry or a refurbished 1800s clock.
“Here you have a haven,” said Trish Hurley, whose plein air paintings line her studio walls. Tools, paint and brushes lay on nearby tables.
Other Activities Around South County - December 4 - 31
Among South County’s other activities will be Christmas at the Castle, December 4 and 5 from noon to 4 p.m. at Smith’s Castle, 55 Richard Smith Drive, North Kingstown.
The theme this year is Here We Come A-Caroling, featuring some of the oldest and best-loved carols. Admission for Adults is $6, children 6-12 years old $3 and children under 6 and Castle Members are admitted free. For more information, visit smithscastle.org.
In South Kingstown, the Peace Dale Congregational Church will sponsor its “Yuletide Faire” on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 261 Columbia Street.
Featured this year will be the “Greens Area” with sales of wreathes, swags and other arrangements made from fresh greenery. The popular White Elephant Tag Sale rooms will be filled with items for the bargain hunters.
In addition, the more valuable items will be for sale in Grandpa’s Attic. Home-Baked Goods and hot chocolate will be available to purchase. Live Christmas music and holiday decorations will add to the Christmas festivities.
The Annual Holiday Arts Market wall be held at the Jamestown Arts Center, 18 Valley Street, Jamestown. For more information visit jamestownartcenter.org.
“Photos with Santa Paws” will also be available for animal lovers through Save One Soul ReTAIL, 577 Kingstown Road, Wakefield. For more information visit sosarl.org.
Cross Mills’ Holiday Ramble, December 11, with businesses, artists and vendors in Charlestown. Charlestownhistorical.org
Gingerbread Village Competition and Community Reception, Ocean House in Westerly, December 13. Oceanhouseevents.com
