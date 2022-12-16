SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown School Committee heard updates from the superintendent regarding RICAS testing and administrative visits to schools at its meeting Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
Superintendent Mark Prince spoke to the council about his recent presentation on the district’s Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System results and comparisons to results from the last few years.
School Committee Member Melissa Boyd asked how the district could analyze the data in order to identify points of weakness and if there are places resources could be redirected to increase the school district’s performance on the tests in the future.
“To answer your questions yes and no,” Prince said. “Wee could do big cohort data but we couldn’t do small cohorts. In some instances you end up identifying who kids are even if you’re trying not to identify who they are you end up identifying them.”
Prince gave an example that there was only one African American male in an AP calculus class and by breaking the data down into too specific a breakdown it’s far too easy to accidentally identify students’ identities. He said that caution was important when it comes to spending too much time looking in the rear view mirror.
While analyzing past trends can help to identify problems and find what needs to be fixed, Prince said that it was important to use that data to move forward rather than being stuck in the past.
In other news, Prince also discussed his office’s progress in conducting “learning walks” in the district where administration members visit one school at a time and move about the building in small groups of three checking in on classrooms and examining how things are going with a hands-on approach.
“We have realized that learning has happened before we entered the classroom and will continue after we leave it,” Prince said. “Then we come back after doing that in several classrooms and we will discuss what we observed and how does it lead into the area of focus the building leader has given us.”
Prince said that so far the visits have been positive and have given administrators a chance to grow as a team with faculty and students and give feedback that will help schools become more in sync throughout the district. He also said that while he welcomes school committee members in their interest to participate in one of these walks, he only asked that they keep it to one committee member at a time.
“The goal and the focus for the learning walks is two things,” Prince explained. “One thing is to give feedback to the building around their focus area, and the other goal is for us as administrators to get better at being able to support and guide teachers in their growth.”
The school committee also made several appointments Tuesday as Melissa Boyd, James Restivo and Michelle Brousseau were assigned to the NEASK negotiation team responsible for handling contract negotiations between the National Educators Association and South Kingstown. Committee Chair Paula Whitford, meanwhile, was appointed as liaison to the general assembly by unanimous vote and took up a position on the Wellness committee along with its chair, School Committee Member Kate McMahon Macinanti.
Macinanti also spoke on behalf of the school building committee and asked that a vacancy on that board be filled as soon as possible.
