As the number of Americans who have received a COVID-19 vaccination continues to rise, some states, including Florida, have or are considering laws to prohibit businesses from requiring so-called 'vaccine passports' as a term of service. The move has already promoted backlash from affected businesses, with Norwegian Cruise Lines saying this week they may avoid stops in the Sunshine state if a recently-signed executive order prohibiting such a policy stays in affect. Do you believe businesses should be allowed to require a COVID vaccination from potential patrons as a condition of service? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

