NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Chatter could be heard off Snuff Mill Road at the Benson Preserve last week as the Narrow River Land Trust and Youth Conservation League (YCL) worked through the second leg of a two-day project that called for them to remove invasive plant species in South and North Kingstown.
The work was two days of a six-week summer program.
The group filled garbage bags with Japanese stilt grass, best identified by a silver lining up the middle of the leaf and long, spindly roots when uprooted.
“We’re just trying to get as much of it out as we can,” Narrow River Land Trust President Julie Sharpe said. “Because the more it spreads, the more we lose native species. We also have deer — and deer tend not to eat non-native species. They tend to eat all-native plants. So, when there’s an overpopulation of deer and they eat the native plants, it contributes to the spread of invasive (plants).”
Overhead, were several standing dead oak trees, spotted with green. They were killed by gypsy moths. Sharpe said, the Land Trust has called for 80 trees to be taken down in the area.
“They started coming down really quickly,” Sharpe said. “I was really surprised. Before the gypsy moths, they were big and healthy trees. I thought we would have a couple of years to figure it out and get some people in to for cut for firewood and things. But they just started dropping limbs on the trails. And (now) we have to get someone to come in and take them down.”
The groups on Thursday also extended a bog bridge across a section of muddy trail that was broken up by large rocks in the pathway.
“This area is subject to a lot of spring water,” Derek Miller, of the Land Trust Board said. “There’s a lot of mud and run-off. It becomes slippery and there’s a lot of big rocks that people need to climb over, which could be hazards. So, what we’re doing is building a bog bridge to bypass the rocks and (implement) a more pleasant walk.”
The project at the Benson Preserve succeeded the previous day’s work on Wednesday, when the group set up at the Narrow River Land Trust Winter Preserve on Middlebridge Road in South Kingstown.
There, they cleared brush, removed invasive species, and widened trails overrun by overgrown vegetation.
Ethan Paiva, of Seekonk, Mass., and of the YCL, is employed by the Audubon Society of Rhode Island. YCL is assigned operations mainly involving invasive removal and trail maintenance. Paiva said, he and his associates do the little things, for a world where future generations can live healthily and keep climate conditions from worsening.
“As a group, it’s our passion, I feel like we all are really interested in conservation,” Paiva said. “It’s our generation that’s going to be affected the most by the climate disaster. So, I feel like that’s also another drive as to why we are passionate about it.”
The YCL is a summer program that hires Rhode Island high school and college students to complete paid work for projects completed on conservation lands. The YCL began its work in 2014, Sharpe said.
Sharpe said, although it isn’t exactly glamorous work, it is a need. This includes making it easier for people to use local trails and connect with nature, but especially giving native plants their room to grow.
“We’re just trying to protect some of those native species,” Sharpe said. “…We’re dealing with more invasives all the time. This stilt grass wasn’t here five years ago. And now we’re dealing with it.”
The group over the course of the two days was able to see a visible difference, as a result of their work.
“Growing up and even now, being outside is a huge part of who I am and something my family and friends all like to do,” Ella Fury, of YCL said. “It’s nice to hopefully have these activities and stuff that we can do for years in the future and for future generations to also have. Because a world where you can’t really enjoy nature is a sad one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.