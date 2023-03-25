SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown residents who live on the 15 miles of private roads that have previously been plowed and maintained by the town will receive notice later this spring that those plow services will be discontinued on Sept. 1.
“We’re not going to send the notifications out until after this season,” Town Manager James Manni said last week, adding that town officials don’t want there to be any confusion as to when the private road services will stop.
“After April, May, we will start an information campaign of when this will take place,” Manni said.
Officials said that of the 263 total miles of road in town, 75 miles are considered private.
The Town Council wanted to give affected residents the summer to find new means of having their streets plowed.
According to town officials, the following roads will have their services discontinued. Services are defined as either plowing, grading or signage:
Abalone Drive (East and West), Alder Road, Antique Road, Arnold Street, Arrow Wood Trail, Barnacle Drive (East and West), Barney Avenue, Billington Avenue, Blue Heron Road, Bow Street, Brant Road (North and South), Briggs Road, Chappell Road, Community Drive, Cormorant Road, Crest Avenue, Davis Street, Dixon Street, Easy Street, Emily Lane, Green Hill Ocean Drive, Hill Road, Hopkins Lane, Hull Street, Hundred Acre Pond Road, Hundred Acre Pond Road East, Independence Lane, Jerry Brown Farm Road, Jingle Valley Road, Kingfisher Road, Legend Rock Road, Middle Street, Mallard Drive, Mallard Road (North and South), Marine Drive, Marine Road, Ninigret Avenue, Ocean View Drive, Patton Avenue, Peninsula Road, Periwinkle Drive (East and West), Petrel Drive, Pond View Drive, Pinehurst Street, Point Avenue, Point Avenue, Potter Road, Red House Road, Sabbatia Trail, Sand Piper Drive, Sand Plains Trail, Sand Sprite Drive, Sand Trail Road, Seacrest Drive (East and West), Shadberry Trail, Shadbush Road, Sheldon Point Road, Sherman Avenue, Sherman Road, Silva Street, Spindrift Drive (East and West), Stedman Road, Taber Street, Teal Drive, Teal Road, Tern Drive, Tidewater Drive (East and West), Twin Peninsula Ave., Uncle Sam’s Lane, Water Street, Wild Goose Road, Wood Lane, Woodsia Trail, and Zinns Drive.
The Town Council in January unanimously voted to halt plowing and grading of just over 15 miles of private roads in town, with officials expressing that they are looking to ensure fairness for local taxpayers. The council passed the motion after the Broad Hill Residential Compound Homeowners Association questioned the equity and fairness of some privately owned roads in town being plowed and maintained while others were not.
The group called for South Kingstown to either stop snowplowing private roads at taxpayers’ expense or plow all the town’s private roads.
Paul Mazzilli, who lives in South Kingstown during the summer months, expressed that he was against this motion by the town and spoke for several of his neighbors.
“We do not understand why the Town Council could not grandfather the so-called private roads that have been getting these services for many years and just cease adding any private roads in the future,” Mazzilli said. “I and a number of our residents have sent notes to the Town Council on this issue and are dismayed with their response. We believe our road, Green Hill Ocean Drive, should be recognized as a public road so we can continue to get plowing services.”
Officials said on Tuesday that those interested in having the town recognize their street as a public road would have to contact the Director of Public Services if they want to apply. Requirements include the roads being built to town standards, and up-to-code asphalt depth and drainage, including drainage to abutting properties. Those who visit the town website can click on the engineering tab before “resident information” which has a link called “private road acceptance.”
Questions and concerns can be addressed to Public Services at 401-789-9331 ext. 2252.
