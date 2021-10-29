Imagine a yard and bake sale kicking a fundraising effort over a $40,000 goal, but that is what happened for the Wakefield Baptist Church last weekend.
In a pledge to help with the affordable housing market in South County, the Wakefield Baptist Church this summer offered to donate $20,000 to South County Habitat for Humanity providing there was another $20,000 match.
“It’s now great to have that match. We closer to having two families in decent affordable housing before too long,” Nancy Bancroft, a church member who is chairman of Habitat’s Faith Relations Committee.
But it doesn’t end here. The goal is $45,000 to help South County Habitat for Humanity’s Faith Build Project renovations of the duplex house in Westerly. Bancroft said Habitat still needs another $5,000 and is looking for corporate or charitable foundation help.
How it Began
The church announced its support of the project by committing this summer to a matching gift of $20,000 for the Faith Build fundraising efforts.
This weekend, a collective yard and bake sale that included various other churches involved in the effort, raised close to $2,200 that put the matching donations over the needed $20,000
The duplex has two units, one dedicated for a local veteran and his family and the other unit is currently available. The total home renovation project is budgeted to cost $45,000.
Homeownership program applications are being accepted for the second unit. Both units of housing will eventually be sold to the homebuyers, who are required to invest 200 to 400 hours of their own ‘sweat equity’ into physically building their future home and contributing toward the construction of others.
Bancroft has been involved with South County Habitat for Humanity for over 30 years. She’s also seen the ups and downs of the rental market, especially recent trends in which low – and moderate-income people cannot find affordable rents.
A year ago, the state Commission of Health Advocacy and Equity reported that there were no communities in Rhode Island with sufficient low – to moderate-income housing units. Most communities have one affordable housing unit for every five eligible households.
One aspect particular to South County is that many part-time summer residents became year-round ones because they could work from home and escape COVID hot spots in cities, such as New York and Boston.
With few homes or apartments available, prices have shot up for all properties. In addition, real estate sales are booming and leading landlords to sell properties for record prices, said those involved with real estate transactions.
For those caught in the squeeze, it’s a difficult situation for town officials to ease. Several said they don’t have the resources to eliminate the problem.
Habitat for Humanity specializes in building and renovating properties for people with special needs as well as low incomes.
Bancroft said that she wondered whether tapping into the social justice sentiments of faith-based communities could help Habitat with its efforts. The organization, she said, gave a resounding “yes” and Bancroft became the committee chairwoman for Faith Build projects.
The growing list of 2021 Faith Build partners, she said, includes Wakefield Baptist Church, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, North Kingstown Knights of Columbus, Peace Dale Congregational Church, The Chapel of St. John the Divine, Church of the Ascension, St. Paul’s Wickford and Kingston Congregational Church.
In addition, there is Central Baptist Church of Westerly, Faith Bible Chapel, Dunn’s Corner Community Church, Westerly Knights of Columbus, St. Thomas Episcopal Church – Alton, Lighthouse Community Baptist Church, Pleasant Street Baptist Church, Christ the King Church, and Unitarian Universalist Congregation of South County.
“When this project came up, I made a presentation to our church and said what do you want to do about it? What emerged from it was let’s make a matching grant,” Bancroft said. Soon the effort grew to also recruiting other churches to help in different ways, including financial support, she added.
“It’s good to have a project underway rather than just ask for money” she said about the reasons for taking any kind of help or assistance they can give.”
Other Efforts
While this effort for South County Habitat for Humanity is focused on Westerly, other steps are being taken by area organizations to help locally.
In a hot real estate market that has sent many landlords away from renting, the South Kingstown Housing Authority wants to provide financial assistance to entice owners to reconsider renting their properties.
The authority has announced that the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development has given it about $180,000 for rental assistance to area low-income families.
“The combination of a hot housing market and an increased demand for vacation and student rentals has caused rents to skyrocket, while many working families are struggling with increased expenses and reductions in income,” said Laura Lee Costello, SKHA’s executive director.
Last year SKHA was awarded 20 vouchers, but could only use a few because of the unavailability of rentals. This year it has enough money for 30 vouchers and wants to use them all. The authority is on the hunt now for help with its effort.
The local Jonnycake Center for Hope and Executive Director Kate Brewster have become champions of the rental cause.
“Many of the voucher holders are working in our retail stores, home health care, and hospitality industries but their wages simply aren’t enough to afford the skyrocketing rents in the area. A voucher can bridge the gap between income and monthly rent,” said Brewster.
It has special programs, which also come with some funding, to help augment those both getting SKHA vouchers and others.
The center said it will “work with landlords to find a package of incentives that are designed to improve your rental experience with modest-income, working households and/or those using federal housing vouchers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.