SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town of South Kingstown confirmed this week it is moving to buy a South Kingstown Land Trust parcel with the aim of using it as the site of a new emergency medical services ambulance barn.
The Town Council has authorized Interim Town Manager Theresa Murphy to enter into a purchase and sales agreement with the Land Trust for a portion of land on Ministerial Road at the intersection with Post Road.
The $10,000 sale would be conditional on the town’s completion of “due diligence” on the purchase, including public engagement, a site suitability review and permitting of the proposed facility.
“The town is extremely fortunate to have two fully invested community partners in the Union Fire District and the South Kingstown Land Trust, with sincere interest in contributing to meeting a critical need in the community,” Murphy said. “In this instance, the ‘greater good’ is ensuring emergency medical services, that meet acceptable response times, are available to all residents.”
The Independent reported last week that the Land Trust made the offer to sell about half of one of its parcels for EMS use. The one-acre parcel has no conservation easements.
Selling the land, or part of it, to meet a critical community need falls within the trust’s mission, according to Executive Director Julia Landstreet. Land trust staff and board members agreed.
The town’s EMS has a proposal to construct an EMS garage facility to improve response times to the western part of South Kingstown, from Matunuck and Green Hill to the Charlestown town line.
The EMS department has proposed leasing a part of Union Fire District land that’s slated for a new fire station at 49 Matunuck School House Road.
That process is moving through the town’s Planning and Zoning boards, and it was after a planning hearing that Landstreet met with town staff to see if the existing site’s footprint could be expanded to part of the Weeden Farm. But the protective covenants of the farm land do not allow it.
However, that discussion sparked collaborative conversations about finding an alternative site, according to Landstreet.
Over the years the Land Trust has leased the parcel for farm uses: In 2018, the Narragansett High School Future Farmers of America class built a corn crib on the site.
The Land Trust would continue to maintain the corn crib and also has plans to build a stone wall on its remainder of the parcel.
Until the due diligence process on the Ministerial Road property is completed, the town has requested to remain involved with the Union Fire District’s application for construction of a new fire station and EMS facility at the Matunuck Schoolhouse Road location, which received a favorable recommendation from the Planning Board in November. The project is scheduled to go before the Zoning Board this week.
The town plans to continue with the due diligence process on the Ministerial Road parcel over the next several weeks.
