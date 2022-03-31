NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown town council approved $112,315 from the Department of Water Supply’s fund balance account to repair damage to the water main at the Ten Road and Route 4 underpass.
Water Director Tim Cranston said that unlike the majority of pipes in North Kingstown’s water system the old cast iron sections of pipe like this one tend to not burst completely, but instead they tend to crack and slowly leak over time.
“First we saw some water on the road showing up and our foreman went out to look at it,” Cranston said. “He saw significant water on the side of the road as well, running into a storm drain that was right there. As we began to see this we realized that something significant was going on.”
McKay asked Town Manager Ralph Mollis if he thought there was a chance that the town could ask the state for at least partial reimbursement for the work. Cranston said that there is a chance that the demolition of the existing small bridge that was there by the state of RI and the leaving of the rubble may have had an impact on the lifespan of the pipe that broke, but he would be unable to prove it.
“I wouldn’t say it’s unusual, but either way it’s a legitimate request,” Mollis said. “The fact that we had to bring this company in because we had to get a box that is greater than what is safe is really because of all the debris that was put there as a result of all the construction. So, I think we can make a creative letter, and make a request.”
In other news, the town of North Kingstown has been chosen to be the host of the state’s host community for the 2022 Arbor Day celebration, said Mollis in his report as town manager. This will be Rhode Island’s 135th annual celebration, and Mollis said it will take place at Wilson Park on Friday, April 29 at 10:30 a.m.
“There will be up to a dozen new trees planted in Wilson Park because we are the host community,” Mollis said. “My thanks to the community and staff, especially the planning department in particular, who made this possible for their work on this project.”
Additionally during Monday’s meeting, the Town Council ratified the collective bargaining agreement between the town and Local 1651 International Association of Firefighters.
“I felt like this was a very fair contract,” said Council Member Kimberly Ann Page. “We need to make sure we are a premier fire department and we need to be compensating our firefighters fairly. I’d like to thank everyone involved and I think this is a good contract.”
Nicholas Asciolla, a student from North Kingstown Highschool, unveiled his senior project which included a presentation on why he believes that North Kingstown should build its own recreation center.
Asciolla noted that the closest rec center is in South Kingstown and that the cost of going to their recreation center is $6 for non residents. The SK recreation center is about 10 miles from the highschool in North Kingstown and with many students living even further north, Asciolla said that the inconvenience and distance makes the South Kingstown center a non-option for many students.
“I want a rec center to be built with free amenities for North Kingstown residents,” Asciolla said. “I feel like especially for kids my age that want to stay active, the advantage of a rec center is that it’s affordable as opposed to any other businesses.“
Council Member Page said that the town has already begun the process of dedicating ARPA to the tune of $38 million dollars to the project of building a new recreation center but the details haven’t been voted on or finalized.
The town council’s next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on April 4 at the Beechwood Senior Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.