SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — As Christmas and other holidays begin to roll in, local organizations collecting food for donation report seeing an increase in the number of people seeking help.
“What we are seeing now is a return to the pre-pandemic levels,” said Kate Brewster who oversees a local food pantry. She noted that the need of people, compared to last year, has risen by 41% increase in one-time visits and 51% increase in repeat visits.
“I don’t know where it will go. It has gone up pretty significantly in the last few months,” said Brewster, executive director of the non-profit Jonnycake Center for Hope whose variety of services includes a food bank.
These findings are not surprising to those interviewed or others concerned about food shortages. They confirm the 20% spike overall since 2019 for the state as reported recently by the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.
It found that from July 2021 to July 2022, food costs in Rhode Island went up 13 percent.
The Rev. Marcel Taillon, pastor of St. Thomas More Church in Narragansett noted a similar situation in his church’s collection efforts.
“I would say the need is greater but the donations are also greater,” he said about various donations his church provides including a Thanksgiving food card drive.
At Peace Dale Congregational Church, Rev. Fred Evenson said his church’s weekly free dinner programs have numbers that reach the maximum allowed.
“Our dinner table is pretty much maxed out as far as the number of dinners we can make with the equipment in the kitchen — 200 on Wednesday and 200 on Friday so yes our numbers have gone up,” the pastor said.
Students from the University of Rhode Island going to the Rhody Outpost are also increasing in number, according to Barbara Sweeney, a social worker and public health specialist who oversees that program and food security coordinator.
She pointed out that one day last week about 70 students visited the Outpost, while in the same week the previous year there were 26 students.
“The usage this year is significantly higher. The increase is no doubt due in part to increased need, especially as grocery prices continue to rise,” she said, but added that her larger numbers could also come from expanded offerings at the 10 Tootell Road location.
These additions include more produce, dairy, and chicken and fish. The center is located in the warehouse of the Dining Services Distribution Center and is open each Friday from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Whether a student or community member, increased costs all around are hitting hard.
They come in the form of higher food prices in grocery stores as well as significantly higher costs for home heating and gasoline, increased electricity bills, any number of other daily or weekly expenses and projected spending for even small holiday gifts.
All have been affected in some way by inflation that has woven into the pricing for almost any kind of goods and services customers, businesses, wholesalers and manufacturers have been facing.
Whether Rhode Island sees some of the corner-turning with this issue remains to be seen, but it’s not expected to happen before the year ends.
The Washington Post reported Sunday that after more than a year of high inflation, many consumers are finally starting to catch a break. Even apartment rents and car prices, two items that hammered millions of household budgets this year, are no longer spiraling out of control.
Global supply chains are finally operating normally, as more consumers spend more on in-person services like restaurant meals and less on goods like furniture and computers that come from an ocean away. The cost of sending a standard 40-foot container from China to the U.S. West Coast is $1,935 — down more than 90 percent from its September 2021 peak of $20,586, according to the online freight marketplace Freightos.
Despite this rosy national outlook, local figures remain dismal. According to findings from the latest RI Life Index, conducted between April and June 2022, 31 percent of state residents’ households were food insecure and unable to afford adequate food.
At the Jonnycake Center that chiefly serves those in need in South Kingstown and Narragansett, Brewster offered a pressing assessment.
“When people had the pandemic-related money, they could go out and buy often what they needed and didn’t come here. With all that drying up, we are seeing that they are returning,” she said, noting that she cannot be sure yet the increases come largely from new pressing economic difficulties on residents.
“I can’t say it’s worse than we’ve ever seen,” she said, but did not have immediately available any numbers for comparison. She said she was basing her assessment on observations and operations at the center.
