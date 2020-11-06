Editor's Note: This story has been updated from the one that ran in our print publication to reflect new vote totals which have changed the final outcome.
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Voters returned incumbents and longtime School Committee members Tammy McNeiece and Diane Nobles to their seats Tuesday in Narragansett and filled the three other open seats with newcomers.
McNeiece, principal of Broad Rock Middle School in South Kingstown, was the top vote-getter, garnering 18 percent of the votes in the five-way race to secure another term, according to the uncertified state results.
Rounding out the committee on Election Night were newcomers Alexander Menzies, Joshua LaPlante, and Ethan Farrell, who had narrowly edged out incumbent Justin Skenyon by eight votes.
Updated numbers released Wednesday afternoon, however, elevated Skenyon back to fifth place with a tally of 2,711 votes.
“Congratulations to Tammy and Justin on their re-election,” Nobles, vice-chair of the committee, said. "I’m very glad we will be continuing to serve together. I am looking forward to getting to know and working with our newly elected members, Alexander and Joshua. My thanks to the voters of Narragansett for giving me the opportunity to continue to serve on the Narragansett School Committee.
Like all school departments in the state, Narragansett has had to contend with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the classroom, and with finding ways to pay for a host of new personal protection measures for staff and students, as well as remote learning technology.
“During this coming budget season we will certainly explore any additional programming options to support students in need of extra support, to recoup learning losses as a result of the pandemic and the transition to distance learning last spring,” McNeiece, current chairwoman, said.
Like other candidates, Farrell, a farmer and landscaper, said Narragansett schools are well-run, thanks to dedicated teachers, administrators and parents. But there are always areas to improve, he said.
“Right now our No. 1 issue is COVID and keeping students and faculty safe,” Farrell said.
Menzies ran unsuccessfully two years ago, but was celebrating a win Tuesday night.
“There’s this unknown future ahead, especially with COVID, and there’s this concern about whether or not there will be any learning gap,” Menzies said.
He also said people were energized by his campaign to see greater student representation on the committee. It’s what prompted him to get into politics two years ago.
“We’ve had so many teachers, administrators, former principals, parents,” he said. “All wonderful candidates on the School Committee, but not so much student representation. At the time (2018) we had no current school committee member who went through the school system, K-12.”
Youthful Menzies supporters were out in force Tuesday at all polling locations, holding signs for their candidate.
“I went to high school with Alex,” voter Kelly Dolan, a Narragansett High School class of 2013 graduate, said. “I know Alex will contribute a lot to the Narragansett School system. He cares. He just always had a passion to be a leader in some way and he’s just the perfect candidate for this.”
Supporter Shelby Asciolla, from North Kingstown, agreed.
“He likes to strategize. He knows what he’s doing, is always organized,” she said.
Skenyon, who trailed getting back on the committee by eight votes, said he wants the committee to continue the momentum it has built up over the last few years.
“More integration of technology, more getting the tools the kids need, especially now in the time of COVID,” he said. “We work well together on the School Committee. We hope to continue that consistency.”
Campaigning during COVID has been difficult, he said.
“I must have dropped fliers at easily over 1,000 doors. Normally, you’re able to talk to about 10 percent, 100 people. I think this year I talked to about a dozen. It’s not that people aren’t home, they’re more home than ever before, they’re just not coming to the door.”
