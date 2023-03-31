SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council on Monday unanimously approved a handful of permits for upcoming spring events – including gathering authorization to the Sons of Liberty Spirits Company, which is returning its tasting rooms after a three-year hiatus.
The permit allowed a temporary mass gathering for an indoor-outdoor event to celebrate the grand re-opening, which is scheduled for May 27 from 1-8 p.m. and will have live music and food trucks on Kingstown Road in Wakefield.
The council also granted a miscellaneous permit to conduct a part of the Ragnar New England relay through South Kingstown.
May 19 will mark the third year in which Ragnar will run the 200-mile relay through the town. The run starts in Groton, CT and ends in Quincy, MA.
Ragnar is expecting 130-145 teams to participate this year. The teams will not be running all at once and will instead be spread out. The first of the teams will start at 5 a.m. and go until 11 a.m.
With the passed motion, the course will be set along Route 1, through Charlestown, into North Kingstown and on to Narragansett.
Ragnar will provide volunteer leaders who will coordinate the relay’s stations, coning, flaggers, porta potties and garbage clean-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.