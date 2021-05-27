NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A day after a large contingent of police descended on Narragansett Town Beach to break up a big fight, town officials reassured the public that the beach is safe.
Eight people, all from outside of town, face charges following the Sunday afternoon melee, which drew a response from local police as well as departments in North and South Kingstown and the state police.
The people arrested range in age from 17 to 20, according to police. Three of those arrested are from Cranston, two are from Johnston, plus one each from Providence, Old Lyme, Connecticut and North Kingstown. Three are 17 years old.
Calls started coming in to police at about 2:15 p.m. that a fight was in progress at the beach near the cabanas, according to Narragansett Chief of Police Sean Corrigan.
Police initially took one person into custody and were walking the individual through a crowd when he broke free and ran, Corrigan said. Police caught the man after he tripped.
But the responding officers were outnumbered by a crowd that, according to authorities, showed aggression toward them.
The crowd, which Corrigan said was about 500, began to “turn against police.”
“There were some threats being yelled out at officers on scene,” Corrigan said in an interview with WPRO.
The local officers backed off and called for assistance from the neighboring departments as well as the state Department of Environmental Management police. Narragansett also reportedly called for all of its day and night shift personnel to respond to the beach. Soon rows of police vehicles lined Boston Neck Road near the beach pavilions.
After more police arrived, beach staff used the public address system to order the beach cleared, and police also started clearing the crowd.
Police arrested seven people who didn’t follow the order to leave the beach, according to Corrigan.
Charges include disorderly conduct, failure to disperse and possession of alcohol by a minor.
Video posted online shows police chasing one man on the beach, and jostling with several other young males while the crowd yells.
Someone pushed one officer who responded to the scene and a Narragansett patrol officer was assaulted at the station’s cell block later, but both were not injured, according to Corrigan.
As to the cause, police said it didn’t appear to be gang related, contrary to some early reports. Corrigan said he had heard the possibility that a football game might have broken out into a fight, though he didn’t have confirmation.
Other online reports suggested it was a type of planned fight match promoted through social media. A similar fight took place on White Horse Beach in Plymouth, Massachusetts over the weekend, according to news reports. Video from that fight showed two young men in a crowd wearing boxing gloves and throwing punches.
Unruly teens are not new to beaches. In Narragansett, residents complained last summer when a group of youths showed up at the town beach and acted disruptive.
But officials were quick to note that Sunday’s incident is not typical, and said it should not happen again.
“Narragansett is safe,” Town Council President Jesse Pugh said. “What happened (Sunday) is totally unacceptable, anywhere in town. We’ll move on from it. It’s going to be a safe, enjoyable summer.”
In trying to offer a reason why the fight happened, Corrigan and Pugh noted access to the beach was free on Sunday. Typically, once the summer season starts there is a $12 admission fee for anyone 12 and older.
“Narragansett’s still a safe place to come. I think that was an aberration,” Corrigan said. “Word got around that you could get in for free and you had a large group of youths all in one area.”
Also, the usual large number of summer staffers hadn’t yet started their seasonal work, they said.
“We really had no staffing there,” Pugh said. Full summer staffing doesn’t begin until Memorial Day weekend.
The beach will move into the start of the regular summer season this weekend, and the town plans to have a large contingent of staff and security on hand. Police also call in additional staff in the summer for crowd control throughout town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.