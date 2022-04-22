SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A local program that has helped students for 25 years through mentoring, classroom volunteers, a homework club and more will end at the conclusion of this school year.
South Kingstown CARES announced this week that it will dissolve after the 2021-22 academic year, and cited a dwindling volunteer base and funding challenges — exacerbated by the pandemic — as reasons.
At its peak, CARES had approximately 350 volunteers annually, totaling around 30 hours of community service per day.
“Since its founding in 1997, countless volunteers have given their time to help students and teachers in need,” the nonprofit group’s board said in a statement. “Our community volunteers are the reason Mentoring, Classroom Volunteering and the Homework Club have been able to run for the past 25 years.”
Over the past several years, CARES has seen a decrease in volunteerism.
“In addition, the impact the pandemic had on our community made volunteering difficult,” the board said. “We continue to be met each year with financial stressors and the unknown status of funding.”
South Kingstown CARES also has been unable to hold its signature fundraiser, a spelling bee, since March 2020. “As a nonprofit organization, the spelling bee was an opportunity to raise money for the year ahead as well as bring community members, teachers and district administrators together,” the board said.
South Kingstown CARES grew out of a 1995 district-wide PTO survey on volunteer usage in schools. That survey concluded that South Kingstown needed an organized, district-wide program which would benefit both students and the community.
That conclusion was reinforced by the School Committee’s primary strategic goal of community involvement and by Rhode Island’s Goal 2000, which specified parental and community involvement as one of the key components of school improvement.
Each year, CARES recruited, trained and placed nearly 400 volunteers made up of community members, parents, university students and high school students. The volunteers collectively gave thousands of hours annually in support to the students and teachers in the South Kingstown School District.
Members of the South Kingstown CARES board thanked all of its past and current volunteers.
“It is because of your time and generosity that we were able to elicit and effectively use community resources that foster academic success across the district,” the board said.
“In addition to our volunteers, we would not have been able to continue without the ongoing support from our local businesses, whether it be monetary donations or items for our raffles.”
The board had not responded to a request for comment to the Independent by Tuesday afternoon but said that volunteer and mentoring programs it ran could continue.
“Though the Board of Directors and staff of SK CARES regret to inform the community of its dissolution, we want to let you know that we are working to ensure that the mentor and volunteer programs continue,” the board said. “It is our hope that the district will maintain a relationship with URI student volunteers as well as parent and community volunteers. When we receive direction for volunteers for the 2022/2023 school year, we will post updated information.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.