Champagne Heights residents rejoice opening of new laundry facility

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Cali Babbitt-Spears cried tears of joy Monday when her years-long effort to get a laundry room opened at Champagne Heights finally came true.
The South Kingstown Housing Authority, which manages the subsidized housing community at Champagne Heights, marked the opening of the new facility at 364 Curtis Corner Road with a ribbon cutting and tour, attended by residents and town officials.
The laundry room, located in the same building as the housing authority office and conference room, takes over a previous garage area.
Seven new coin-operated washing machines and seven dryers, as well as folding and sorting table areas, are available to the residents. Two washers and two dryers are high capacity models.
“This has been a long time coming and was a very highly requested feature,” Housing Authority Executive Director Laura Lee Costello said.
The opening of a laundry room typically isn’t met with much fanfare, but circumstances were different at Champagne Heights after what turned into a long struggle finally yielded results.
South Kingstown resident Babbitt-Spears began a campaign to get an on-site laundry almost 10 years ago, when she was still a resident at Champagne Heights.
She and other residents at Champagne Heights and nearby Fournier Estates petitioned the authority for laundry facilities.
In 2015, she wrote a letter to the editor explaining that, although tenants there had laundry hook-ups in their apartments, they weren’t allowed to use them.
“I was washing my kids’ clothes in the bathtub and the kitchen sink,” she said. “And hanging them outside.”
Other subsidized housing in the state allowed tenants to use the hookups in their apartments, she said. But she and others encountered resistance, she said, from prior housing board members. She also said that a previous housing authority director was violating federal law by denying the residents’ requests.
After several years and changes in Housing Authority personnel, plus securing the needed funding, the project finally was a go. Babbitt-Spears was able to convince the Town Council and the authority to apply for grant money for the work, she said.
“I will always advocate for residents in a low-income community,” she said.
Residents will have access to the space daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. – and it’s for residents only. Each household will receive an electronic keycard to get in the room, which also is monitored by a video camera.
For Edna Yemoh and most residents, the laundry room was sorely needed. Before this, one of their few options was to wash clothes at a commercial facility elsewhere, trucking bags, baskets and piles of dirty clothes weekly or more often.
“It is a very much needed facility, especially for large families,” Yemoh, a parent of seven, said. “It’s a huge help.”
When she first moved here, Yemoh initially took her laundry to Providence, where she previously lived, to wash it.
She later found a local commercial option, but even that was very expensive. The new machines each charge $2 per cycle, which she said is more economical.
Tenants were able to start using the machines Monday afternoon, and Town Council member Deborah Bergner and others donated several large new bottles of detergent for the facility.
Costello said work on the project started in May, after even more delays due to COVID and supply chain issues. Work finished just this month.
Housing Authority Chairman Christopher Little thanked local, state and federal officials, as well as fellow member Susan Jacobsen, who was key in getting state funding approved, he said.
He also credited residents for having two key qualities that brought the laundry center to fruition: patience and persistence.
“The residents have been living for a long time without this,” he said.
Funding of about $360,000 in the form of Community Development Block Grants was provided to pay for the project, and contractor Craig Sutton did the work.
Yemoh, a self-described early bird, said she wished the room could open at 5 in the morning, but she’s fine with coming in at 8 a.m., she said.
“I can fold my laundry, I can do everything here. It’s wonderful,” Yemoh said. “Now I can do it weekly or as needed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.