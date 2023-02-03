NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Frank Pallotta, a long-time educator with deep political and administrative experience, has been selected to be the town of North Kingstown’s fourth school superintendent in just under a year.
Pallotta not only has been an interim superintendent four times since 2009, but he also has served as a permanent superintendent and has had lengthy terms on the North Providence School Committee. He is currently the panel’s chairman.
“I want to help the district calm down and put it on the right track for the next superintendent,” said the 76-year-old Pallotta during a wide-ranging interview Tuesday about how the district will move out of swirling controversies.
He comes to a town school district in turmoil as it attempts to recover from the backlash of two decades of “fat testing” by a former high school coach on naked teen boys, other administrative problems and school officials’ missteps as they attempted to grapple with these problems.
Pallotta’s immediate arrival follows a clash between former interim Superintendent Judy Paolucci, who resigned three weeks ago, and School Board Chairwoman Erin Earle about control of various administrative and policy functions.
In light of these varied issues, Pallotta brings an understanding arising from his experiences as a superintendent and school committee chairman.
Those roles give him a perspective about knowing how to find balance in governance with proven problem-solving skills, say some current and former school committee members and school superintendents.
They bring insight, he said, that goes to a solid bottom line.
Teaching and Learning
“My philosophy is simple, it’s all about teaching and learning, and the best interest of the children always comes first,” he said. It’s an approach that earned him accolades in various school systems, including South Kingstown where he served as an interim.
“I found him quite able to help our administration and school committee get our ducks in a row, how do we move forward? He guided us,” said Paula Whitford, South Kingstown school committee chairwoman.
South Kingstown school officials, like those in neighboring North Kingstown, were the focus of vocal public criticism in 2021 over multiple divisive issues. These eventually led to the acrimonious and immediate separation agreement with former Superintendent Linda Savastano.
Pallotta filled in shortly after her departure. Listening to the many voices echoing through a roiling controversy was important amid constant criticism, he said.
“They (school officials and a community) get beat down and you have to bring calm and that is one of the ways you do it,” he said, noting it will be the approach used in North Kingstown, too.
It is a practice that Pallotta is good at executing, said Tom DiPaola, executive director of the Rhode Island School Superintendents Association.
Pallotta smiled when told about that assessment. “I’ve been at this a long time, since the 1970s, and I’ve been in education for over 50 years, starting as a special education teacher. You get to know what works,” he said.
However, embracing leadership, caring for others and helping them has been part of his life long before going through a classroom door to teach. It started during his days as a young boy growing up in Providence, he said.
“I had some friends and they had their challenges,” he recalled about their learning disabilities. “I wanted to make it better for them and other people,” he said after a moment, reflecting on his career choice for special education.
That desire to reflect is woven into his character, say friends and associates. He also has sensitivity coupled with a determined attitude.
It brought success, they said, in the Providence public school system where he was a special education teacher and director as well as principal and eventually assistant superintendent for elementary schools.
Later he would become superintendent in Lincoln and Burrillville as well as interim in South Kingstown and East Greenwich. His stint in Burrillville started as a short-term interim that led to him becoming the permanent superintendent for nine years.
In these jobs, he agreed, these Double-L traits — listening and leadership — led him to avoid making rash or expedient decisions, hear others’ varied concerns and chart a solid course for difficult decisions.
“I don’t jump into the puddle. I will analyze, reflect, take time to think about things, listen to everyone, the pattern of circumstances and see what the best decision will be for the children involved,” he said.
This is one side of the person who will attempt to bring stability to the North Kingstown School District after 24 months of turmoil. There’s another side, though, too.
“When you are a person in authority, a leadership role, you have to calm the waters. People depend on that. You also need to be a model for everyone else,” he explained.
In a 2018 interview, he also talked about his views on the priorities for a school administrator or elected official.
“The greatest challenge in education today is to ensure school safety,” he said at the time. “Teaching and learning can only excel if both staff and students feel safe.”
During Tuesday’s interview, he said that nothing has changed in his attitude. Student safety has come up in various reports on the “fat testing” and allegations of molestation during it.
Pallotta said Tuesday, “The principals are the people most immediately in the schools. I want to create a trusting environment where students feel comfortable to talk to adults and adults will address concerns in a way that students will feel safe and protected.”
Critics Welcome Him
His breadth of experience is welcomed by North Kingstown School Committee critic Megan Reilly. She is also the founder of a local website, called “Fixing A Broken System.” It encourages town residents to come forward to voice their concerns to an unresponsive School Committee.
“By all accounts and based on his many years as both a superintendent and the chair of a School Committee, Dr. Pallotta appears to have the qualifications necessary to tackle the many challenges currently facing the NK School District,” she said.
“As with former interim superintendent Dr. Paolucci, it is important to welcome him by keeping an open mind and realistic expectations as to what he might be able to help us accomplish,” she said.
However, she added, she hopes school committee members will be “more open to allowing Dr. Pallotta to hold discussions with other parents and community members” and not want some community members who are critics excluded.
Robert Hicks, a former South Kingstown school superintendent, said that Pallotta’s varied background would help in managing the system going forward.
“I also think he can bring stability — to help calm things down,” he said. “When he came into South Kingstown, I was glad to see him since my grandchildren go there.”
In previous interviews, two leading education professors — one at Brown and the other at Harvard — said they thought an outside consultant could help North Kingstown regain stability and balance amid grappling with a multiple-issue crisis.
South Kingstown’s Whitford said that her school department’s experience with Pallotta handling her school committee’s many controversies in 2021 makes him — rather than an outside consultant — the right person for helping North Kingstown Schools.
“He was extremely up for (our) challenge…He rose to the challenge. It wasn’t always easy for him and he had a lot of tough challenges, but he handled each one of them well,” she said.
“Dr. Pallotta is a tough cookie,” she added. “He’s one tough cookie, but very compassionate.”
