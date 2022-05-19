SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The sidewalk became a canvas Wednesday at South Kingstown High School, where students used chalk drawings to deliver a very important message.
About 200 students from all grades signed up for “Chalk it Up,” a contest that lets the students design drawings to send messages that promote positivity and healthy decision making.
It’s a joint venture put on by two school groups – Peer 2 Peer, a student club that aims to raise awareness about mental health, and Rebels Inspiring Positive Lifestyles, or RIPL.
The chalk contest was the idea of two students: senior Brianna Silbert, 18, and junior Alexis Cinquegrana, 17.
“I’m so excited to see the school spirit,” Silbert said. “This turned out to be far bigger than we ever planned.”
The pair wanted contestants to spread the message not to drive distracted, especially with all the end-of-year events coming up.
“We have our graduations, graduation parties, we have proms,” Silbert said. Junior prom is Sunday, Cinquegrana said. She also said plans are in the works to hold another contest next year around mental health awareness.
About 100 students sat in the morning sun along the sidewalk outside of the front of the high school. It’s the area of the parking lot where a drop off/pick up lane runs past the main entrance.
Each team of two or more students could pay an entry fee for one of the many concrete squares that make up the sidewalk to use as their canvas.
It took senior Hope Milligan and junior Natalia Mancini, both art students, just about 20 minutes to come up with their idea for the contest.
“We drew a cracked phone because someone was texting and driving,” Milligan said. Above the phone in chalk were the words “it can wait.”
Through the entry fees, the students also raised money in honor of Emma Brown, a 2014 SKHS graduate who lost her life to a drunk driver in 2018.
“She had a great effect on the SKHS community. Lots of people here today knew her and love her,” Silbert said.
“It’s a great way to honor someone who had a beautiful soul and was taken way too soon,” Cinquegrana said. “I knew her personally. Her dad and my dad worked together. We were really close. She loved her family and her son.”
Student counselor Katie MacKrell said the organization Youth Driven, a statewide summer youth leadership conference, helped with the efforts to honor Brown.
“It stems from the old SADD, and RIPL has kind of morphed from that,” MacKrell said. Brown’s family planned to see the entries later Wednesday.
Teachers served as a panel of judges for each square. The top competitors received gift cards as prizes. Del’s Lemonade, Phil’s, Sweet Cakes, TLC, and Meldgie’s are among the local businesses that donated to the cause.
“It just shows how tight-knit a community SK is,” Silbert said.
