NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The University of Rhode Island will be giving the Port of Galilee a fresh look with a new study for Narragansett.
The Town Council on Monday unanimously approved up to $8,000 in funding for a semester-long project by URI’s landscape architecture program.
“They do student projects, they’re very high-end,” Council member Ewa Dzwierzynski said.
Dzwierzynski noted that URI performed a study of Galilee in 2016 that provided valuable information about the port and potential future uses.
“This is working on things that have changed in (that report),” she said. “The town wants a vision, we want to have a say in it and have vowed that we will be enforcing our local zoning ordinances.”
Dzwierzynski called it a unique opportunity for the town to collaborate with URI and other stakeholders to explore Galilee’s potential.
Called “A Sustainable Vision for Galilee: Taking a Fresh Look at Opportunities for Enhancing Function, Value and Resilience,” the project would begin in September.
The cost is $5,500 for the work, with a $2,500 option for a final report similar to the 2016 document.
Councilor Patrick Murray co-sponsored Dzwierzynski’s proposal, and it has support from the rest of the council, with some reservations.
“I did think about the cost here, wondering if there isn’t grant availability for this study,” Councilor Deborah Kopech said. “Also at the end of the day this isn’t an architectural design, it’s a student-led process, which is fine and a good idea to do the update. In this day, six years makes a big difference.”
Dzwierzynski said the URI group must select the project now in order to kick-start work in September.
“There are some other projects that they could select, but they are really interested in this one and I thought it could be a good fit,” she said. A site visit for the project would take place Sept. 19, she said.
The work from URI could be used as a reference for public or private developers who are aiming to develop in Galilee, Dzwierzynski added. She listed several components to the work, including stakeholder meetings, diagrams, concept plans, a professional juried critique and more.
“To me, it’s exciting,” she said.
The next council would decide to accept the report in spring of 2023.
“It’s very interesting, at $5,000 for this type of work, it’s a good cost,” President Jesse Pugh said. “It will be nice to have a partnership with URI and I like the idea of younger people, not necessarily from around here, being involved and having different perspectives.”
The state last month paused action to demolish the old Lighthouse Inn building for redevelopment of the land it sits on until after it completes a hazardous materials study.
Narragansett officials and residents have taken the state to task for that and other moves they say unfairly favor lessee PRI X — a partnership between large real estate company Procaccianti Companies and Paolino Properties. Procaccianti continues to lease the five-acre site from DEM and uses the lion’s share of the property for parking.
Earlier this year, DEM rejected three proposals to redevelop the site, including one by the town for a hotel and event space. PRI X proposed to demolish most, but not all, of the existing hotel and maintain the single-level front section which faces Great Island Road.
Instead the DEM has allowed two of the three lots to remain as parking and tear down the defunct hotel on the third lot. DEM called the move a way to make the property more attractive to prospective investors.
Residents support the study, and said time is of the essence to counter the state’s potential activity.
“The comment has come up about cease and desist,” Elizabeth Delgizzo said. “When are you going to do that? It needs to be done.”
