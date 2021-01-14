During Monday's North Kingstown Town Council meeting, NK Town Manager Ralph Mollis announced that all public safety personnel in town “had been given the opportunity” to be given the COVID-19 vaccination, with North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Kettelle saying 70 percent of his department had chosen to receive their first dose of the vaccine, with the second batch administration slated for between Jan. 25 and 30, while North Kingstown Police Chief Jeffrey St. Onge said 53 percent of his department had done the same. When asked by Town Council President Greg Manicni expressed his concerns regarding the number of personnel who had been given the opportunity to take the vaccine but had chosen against it and asked both departments if there was something that could be done to further encourage those who had chosen not to be vaccinated to change their minds, leading to a brief debate and a discussion of the individual rights of the men and women in the department. Are you concerned about the percentage of first responders declining a COVID-19 vaccine? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

