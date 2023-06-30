SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Association for Justice last week provided 92 helmets for the entire fourth grade at Peace Dale Elementary, to encourage the children to be safe while spending time outside this summer.
With the state law requiring those under 15 to wear head protection while riding, the association distributes throughout the state to help provide kids with free helmets. Peace Dale was nominated by State Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee, who was also present at the giveaway event, where they fitted each child for a helmet.
“I always remember (growing up) there was a bike store near my house that said, ‘your bike is missing something,’ and it was the helmet,” said Michael Goldberg, an attorney at M. Goldberg Law, who helped with donations. “Because … you see, head injuries could be catastrophic. Especially when you have these kids, they ride around with their bikes, it’s summertime. Five, 6, 7-year-olds aren’t the most attentive people and then you’ve got someone on their cell phone driving and all of a sudden something happens.”
Even in a less extreme scenario, Goldberg said a helmet can go a long way in keeping a fall off a bike relatively tame.
“It’s the difference between scrapes and bruises, mom puts a Band Aid on, and (a visit to the) hospital or worse,” he said. “The goal of the helmet is not to prevent all injuries, it’s to prevent the worst injuries. It’s like wearing a seatbelt in a car. You get into an accident wearing a seatbelt, yeah it’s still gonna hurt but it could be so much worse.”
With the state law commanding it, children and adults alike acknowledged the importance of making bike safety available for everyone.
“I think it’s cool that we’re getting free helmets,” said a ten-year-old Peace Dale student named Zach. “Because we don’t have to pay for them.”
Goldberg, who has a 5, 7, and 10-year-old, said it helps to give back to the state.
“If the barrier of getting a helmet on a kid is cost, then we can step in and help,” he said. “…If I’m yelling at (my kids) to wear a helmet, I want other kids to yell at their kids to wear a helmet. Because they need to.”
McEntee who has kids who went to Peace Dale said with safety prioritized, the local children can enjoy the town’s best recreational spots.
“Our bike path in South Kingstown is like the jewel of South Kingstown, we’re very proud of that,” McEntee said. “We want to encourage their kids to ride their bikes and be as free as they can be, but in a safe manner.”
Riley, 10, another Peace Dale student, has a bike path near her home and found a peace of mind knowing that she’d be covered if she were to ever take a fall.
“It’s cool,” Riley said. “(When) I ride (my bike), mostly it matters what kind of day it is kind of, around 70 or 60 (degrees) 60 or 70. But anytime (in the day).”
Jack, 10, takes his passion for biking on the road to Massachusetts, Connecticut and especially New Hampshire. Jack has been biking since he was about 6 years old.
“I like biking, it’s pretty fun. I go mountain biking all the time,” he said. “(The best part is) definitely the bumpy rocks and the whole bunch of jumps.”
Before fitting the kids for their helmets, Goldberg and McEntee talked to the students about the importance of wearing a helmet when out on their bikes.
“Can you have fun and be safe at the same time?” McEntee asked the fourth graders.
“Nooooooooooo.” students remarked.
“Yes, come on, that‘s why you need to wear the helmet.”
“Part of this is convincing the kids to also wear it,” Goldberg said, prior to their presentation.
“We want you to be safe, we want you be happy, we want you to have a great summer,” McEntee told the kids. “And we want you to have the freedom to get on your bike and be safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.