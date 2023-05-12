NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown Town Council Monday night approved a $222.4 million bond referendum for voters to decide on a new middle school, recreation center and public safety complex.
It is one of the largest — possibly the biggest — total in building construction expenses the town has ever asked voters to consider, according to Town Council President Greg Mancini.
The referendum, which now heads to the state legislature for approval before potentially being put in front of voters in November, will ask residents to decide on $167.4 million for school purposes, including construction of a new middle school, and $55 million for a public safety complex.
These are necessary projects that voters should approve according to Mancini. Another $25 million is proposed for a recreation center in a separate question should voters want to exclude this from the two other “must have” buildings, according to Mancini.
“This is a culmination of many years of neglect by town officials prior to this council. This council is going to deal with this issue,” he said, noting he supported all three projects.
The vote was 4-0 for support, with Mancini, a lawyer, abstaining to avoid any conflicts of interest because he represents construction companies and trades unions that handle large projects such as these proposed.
The School Department’s Building Committee has recommended to the School Committee a new middle school complex. At present the town has two middle schools Wickford Middle School and Davisville Middle School.
The bond would be for creating one middle school to be located near Quidnessett Middle School.
Town and school officials have frequently discussed the need for one middle school that can service the entire town. It would be designed to reduce the costs of operating two schools.
Some of the costs associated with these projects could be reduced with applicable federal funding. Mollis said that the town has already applied for such funding under the Community Project Appropriation Program for funding assistance for a potential recreation center.
Other federal funds the town has received could also be used and state funding for school building and renovation projects would also be available.
A new public safety complex has also been advocated by Fire Chief Scott Kettelle, Police Chief Patrick Flanagan and Town Manager Ralph Mollis.
“The current facility is done with its useful life. I am looking to educate voters and taxpayers on this and invite them to call me to arrange a tour,” said the chief, who also is chairman of a building study committee, in a recent interview.
The need to raze and build a public safety complex has been well-known in the town government for many years. The problem has been officials have stared at a high debt ledger while that building and others continued to deteriorate, according to various officials.
“Our first responders deserve to have the facilities to do their job,” Council member Matthew McCoy has said. His comment pointed to the underlying need for a new complex.
Band-Aids — in terms of various repairs and one addition — were put on this building, but were never enough to stop leaky roofs, overcrowding, mold, excessive heat without proper air conditioning, lack of interview rooms and many other failings on the long list of problems inside and outside this combined police and fire headquarters.
Kettelle’s list of concerns about the present firehouse and police station included the firehouse bays — where they park the fire trucks and ambulance. The current bays are barely usable for today’s equipment.
The 1950s-built firehouse was designed for what, at the time, were top-of-the-line fire trucks, but in the years following trucks have grown longer and heavier.
Ladder trucks are too long for the bays, Kettelle said. They’re also heavier and the floor of the firehouse could not handle that weight.
The fire department’s ladder truck, which enables them to get to the top of buildings, or reach the upper floors of the taller buildings in town, can’t be parked in the firehouse because of space. It’s currently housed in the industrial park, which is outside of the center of town.
“It should be located in the center of the town where we need it,” Kettelle said. Additionally, there is not enough room to house all of the firefighters, the chief added.
“The building’s HVAC system also needs to be replaced,” Kettelle said, noting it has had patchwork fixes. The poorly working HVAC system is also negatively affecting the medications that are stored there for use in the ambulance, with some meds needing to be kept cool.
In a report two years ago, the chief said that during that heating season the HVAC system went out 23 times.
There is also a need for a secure parking lot for firefighters, but more importantly for police officers. The one now being used has little security and in the past people have been able to go in to take pictures of the police officers’ vehicles.
Police officers also do not have enough interview rooms for handling sensitive matters. He noted that, when it rains, detectives have to remove items pinned to a wall as part of investigations.
The leaking roof sends water into their offices and could destroy those notes, he said.
Kettelle said there is also no locker room for female firefighters and police officers. He said that in the firefighters’ quarters there’s no place for female firefighters to sleep separately from the men and a bathroom needed to be converted to a unisex restroom to accommodate everyone using it.
Both departments share a 21,000-square-foot building and that’s not big enough, the chief said. Realistic estimates call for at least 51,000 square feet of shared space for both departments, he said.
