SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The members of South Kingstown’s police department must have had an extra bowl of Wheaties before their tug-of-war victory Tuesday against the Union Fire District.
Or maybe their chief, Joel Ewing-Chow, let them have a few more of the burgers and hot dogs he was cooking up just before the cops went toe to toe with the firefighters.
Whatever the motivation, the rope contest was part of a night of good entertainment and fun for the community, courtesy of the town’s police, fire and medical first responders.
It’s the first time South Kingstown joined thousands of other departments across the country for the National Night Out, a chance for people, especially youngsters, to mingle with professionals that they otherwise might only encounter in emergency situations.
Hazard Field near the high school was transformed into a combination of a summer festival and a block party.
At one end, kids jumped with abandon inside a giant, colorful inflated bounce house. On the other, the youngsters scaled a towering rock wall, while secured by a harness and rope.
In between were dozens of fire trucks, ambulances and police cars all parked and available for the children to climb into and explore.
National Night Out started in 1984 as a way to connect police with the citizens in their communities.
South Kingstown’s new Community Resource Officer, Bryan Monte, organized the event here.
“We worked together with EMS, the fire department National Guard, it took maybe two months of planning,” he said. “We got donations from a lot of local businesses. We set up our own little kids area with the help of the parks and rec department, contacted local vendors who might want booths for informational giveaways. It took a lot of planning but it’s all coming together great.”
Kids got a kick out of the water dunking contest. Dozens took turns tossing a ball at a special target beside a tank full of water. Above the water sat South Kingstown patrol officer Troy Pina, just back from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where he competed in swimming.
“It was awesome,” he said of his appearance on the world stage in an Olympic swimming pool.
Getting dunked in a tank of cold water over and over by kids gleefully determined to see you get soaked? Maybe not as awesome.
“Probably like 10 or 12 times,” he said.
Local businesses including Belmont Market donated food for the event, and Ewing-Chow was behind the grill for most of the evening, cooking hot dogs and hamburgers served up free to attendees.
“Certainly a lot to be proud of, and we appreciate the community for supporting us and coming out, and trying to make things better,” he said. “That’s our goal, to try to do positive things.”
The various departments – South Kingstown, Narragansett and URI – also took the opportunity to showcase their police dogs, who are called to service to help sniff out drugs and other contraband, track fleeing crime suspects or locate missing people.
URI police officer Paul Wells brought his department’s dog to the demonstration.
Wells used a bright colored ball to get his two-year-old German Shepherd, Taz, to obey commands, such as to come toward him, to sit and to stand ready. It’s all part of how the dogs are trained for police work.
Taz could not stop wagging his tail as he followed the commands in front of an audience of maybe 100 people.
“He’s a baby but this is his first time with this many people, so he’s excited,” Wells said.
One of the dogs demonstrated the ability to jump into the open window of a car to get at a suspect. The police also had several of their officers pretend to be hostile suspects, and unleashed the dogs on them. One dog shot out of a parked police vehicle to quickly clamp his teeth onto the arm of a “suspect,” who was safely dressed almost fully in protective material.
Monte said he’s determined to bring the demonstrations, food, music and games back and make National Night Out a community staple.
“This is our first one and we want to bring it back even better next year,” he said.
