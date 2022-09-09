This fall, the Rhode Island Land Trust Council is organizing a statewide celebration of protected properties while providing wonderful views, activities and chances to get to know the wonderful offerings of land trusts throughout the ocean state.
“This is a celebration of the work our individual land trusts do and the beautiful places they protect which include farms, forests, open spaces and recreation areas that we all enjoy,” said Kate Sayles, the director of the RI Land Trust Council. “Rhode Island has over 45 land trusts and the council is the coalition of those trusts. During these two months events all over the state are coordinated to give people a chance to see these beautiful properties.”
Land trusts can work for the public benefit in ways that we expect, such as public recreation and keeping trails open, but they also work to preserve habitat connectivity and conserve forests and water to protect our clean air and resources, Sayles explained. Land trusts are dedicated to making sure we keep our state happy, healthy and available for future generations.
“A good chunk of these land trusts are 501(c)(3) or nonprofit,” said Sayles. “These community based groups are charged with stewarding and protecting land for the public benefit. Yes some are run municipally by the local cities or towns, but the majority of these trusts are all volunteer based. So getting out to learn what our land trusts do and why they’re important is a big part of what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Sayles wants the public to know that supporting these land trusts and what they do is just as important as taking the time to come check out the view and the trails. She encourages those who attend to look into how they can volunteer themselves to preserve these properties for future generations.
Many communities have a land trust, some you may recognize as large scale conservation groups like the Nature Conservancy and the Audubon Society, both national organizations.
Walks, talks, kite flying and moonlit strolls can be found on the two-month calendar for the 11th annual land trust celebration, which began late last month and runs through October 22, Rhode Islander’s can find a variety of activities planned across the state. A full calendar of events can be found at www.rilandtrusts.org/landtrustdays.
Those interested in birdwatching may be interested in events like the Raptor Weekend, hosted by Audubon Society of Rhode Island. Taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday at the Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium in Bristol, tickets range from $9 to $60 per person depending on the event. Eagles, owls, hawks and falcons will be featured in live presentations, educational programs and activities for bird enthusiasts of all ages. Audubon presents a unique opportunity for visitors to get up-close with many species and learn about raptors and their adaptations in this engaging, family-friendly weekend event.
The Root Stock music art and food festival will also be taking place Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Mowry Commons at 374 Farnum Pike in Smithfield, RI. Musicians and bands including Hann Cassady, Hopper, Rafay Rashid and others will be accompanied by food by 2 Sisters 4 Good, a catering company specializing in low-carb and keto dining options according to their facebook page.
Tickets to Rootstock must be acquired through eventbrite, which can be found through their calendar page on rilandtrusts.org. To keep this event accessible to all community members it is free to attend, though attendees are asked to consider a donation of $10-$30 to support Revive the Roots. Due to this pricing structure only one ticket may be purchased at a time. Families may purchase one ticket at the suggested Family donation price of $11-$45.
With activities like a full moon fitness hike at Weeden Farm, a watercolor workshop at Casey Farm, a kayak eco tour on Block Island’s great salt pond and almost 30 more events across the state, there is something for everyone. Many of these events have a limited capacity and sign ups can all be found linked through the Land Trust Days Calendar of events.
Masks will not be required at the Land Trust Days events as most are held outdoors, but those feeling sick are asked to stay home. Attendees are also asked to provide their own sunscreen, bug spray and water.
“There’s something for everyone,” Sayles said. “Most of these walks are family focused and catered to folks who like to get outside and explore. There are historical events in fact I think the last event of the calendar is a Revolutionary war reenactment at Amos Green Farm. But really I think the goal here is to let folks get to know just what land trusts do to work for the public benefit and what opportunities they have to volunteer and become a part of these trusts.”
Those interested in learning more about opportunities to get involved in their local land trusts can feel free to contact Kate Sayles directly at ksayles@rilandtrusts.org.
