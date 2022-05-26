KINGSTON, R.I. — The University of Rhode Island’s class of 2022 got to graduate on the Kingston campus quad on Sunday and also see ocean explorer Robert Ballard deliver his keynote speech from the other side of the world.
The undergraduate commencement took place on the quad for the first time in three years after COVID-19 disrupted ceremonies in 2020 and 2021. This year, the graduates and their families merely had to contend with temperatures that climbed into the low 90s and intense sunshine.
Ballard, who earned his doctorate from URI in 1976 and joined the faculty of URI’s Graduate School of Oceanography in 2003, appeared on a giant screen to speak from the deck of the E/V Nautilus, conducting research in the Pacific Ocean.
The man who headed the team that discovered the wreck of the Titanic shared some of his personal struggles with getting through his school years as an undiagnosed dyslexic.
“I had to survive the educational system I had just navigated, I survived in spite of the system, not because of it,” Ballard, who turns 80 in June, said. “Because I was different.”
But the beauty of the human condition, he said, is that everybody is different.
“We need to celebrate the differences and not condemn them,” he said.
He also noted that luck played an important part in his life.
“But to be lucky, you have to be in the game,” he said. Mentors such as teachers, his mother and bosses encouraged him when he was ready to give up.
“A process that, believe it or not at age 80, continues to this day,” he said.
His speech also carried a stark ecological message.
“Unfortunately one species, the human race, has declared war on Earth … a war humans must not win, since it would lead to our own demise,” he said. “Our very survival depends on us being better members of the biosphere, which is our larger community of life.”
He closed by urging each of the graduates to discover what makes them happy.
“Most importantly, you need to reach a point in your life where you look in the mirror and you like the person you see,” he said.
At Sunday’s ceremony, URI also gave an honorary doctor of humane letters degree to Waterfire founder and executive artistic director Barnaby M. Evans.
“We’ve had many opportunities to work with the university and I’m impressed at every level,” Evans said. “As you go off into the world, never underestimate the power of an idea, but remember that it takes a courageous, thoughtful, scholarly approach to lead that into the world. So nurture your ideas, and I wish you every success.”
URI also awarded emeritus status to 29 faculty members.
Class of 2022 student speaker Brian Martin III, of Glocester, said his class is the embodiment of URI’s motto: “Think Big. We do.”
“The real magic that’s worth talking about here today is the journey that each and every one of us has taken to reach this moment right now,” Martin said.
He also shared his own take on a phrase in URI’s fight song: “When we die we’ll be Rhode Island dead.”
“Being Rhode Island dead has nothing to do with literal death, but rather the understanding that for the rest of our lives we will forever take little pieces of Rhody with us,” Martin said. The phrase “goes to show that what we did here for our four years is going to last forever.”
Over the weekend URI awarded 4,402 degrees to 4,026 students, with some earning multiple degrees. The university had 804 graduate students and 3,593 undergraduates in its 136th commencement.
The main commencement was held on the quadrangle for the first time since 2019. In a pandemic driven oddity, URI held nine separate college commencement ceremonies for the class of 2021 in May of last year at Meade Stadium, and then in October 2021, during Alumni and Family Weekend, the university held ceremonies for the class of 2020 in the Ryan Center.
