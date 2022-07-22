NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A social studies teacher with years of experience in Lincoln is the new assistant principal of Narragansett High School.
Conor McCloskey formally began the position this week and said he’s excited about coming to Narragansett and joining the Mariner family.
McCloskey was officially appointed at a special evening School Committee Meeting on June 22 and began work Monday.
After receiving a variety of Mariner gear from the committee as a welcoming gift, McCloskey said he’s looking forward to offering his experience, dedication and skills to the faculty of Narragansett High School as well as learning from and working with Principal Daniel Warner and district administrators.
In addition to teaching social studies, McCloskey most recently served within the Lincoln School District and for the past eight years held leadership positions such as the Proficiency-Based Graduation Requirement Coordinator, where he focused on growing the district’s career and technical education programs and education standards.
A graduate of Rhode Island College, he received his Masters of Education in School Leadership from Providence College.
He said he strongly believes in collaboration, and that a school best serves its students when school leaders facilitate collective decision-making and take ownership of the climate and culture of the building.
The head of Narragansett’s school district said McCloskey will be a key member of the town’s educational team.
“We are extremely fortunate to have found a passionate candidate such as Conor to help fill this crucial position as it relates to the growth of our programs and overall school community,” Superintendent of Schools Peter Cummings stated. “His eagerness to begin collaborative work with students and staff will result in many successes for our entire district and we look forward to welcoming him this new school year.”
McCloskey and his wife reside in Coventry and are expecting their first child.
