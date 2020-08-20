Narragansett, South Kingstown and North Kingstown have seen a combined tenfold increase for mail ballots for the upcoming Sept. 8 political primary compared to two years ago, according to a review by The Independent. The surge in demand comes, in part, due to coronavirus-related restrictions and town clerks throughout Southern Rhode Island say they’re having trouble keeping up with requests. How do you plan to cast your vote in this year’s primary and general elections? Are you comfortable voting in person or do you plan to use a mail-in ballot?

