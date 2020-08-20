NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Though initially scheduled with the expectation that they would be able to work off of official guidelines set by the state Monday, which were pushed back by the state to Aug. 31, the North Kingstown School Committee held a joint meeting with the members of the North Kingstown Town Council Tuesday evening over Zoom, then met for a two-hour executive session followed by a 40 minute long regular meeting, to discuss updates from the state and other business related to the re-opening of the district’s schools.
“We don’t have the pathway (from the state yet),” School Committee President Gregory Blasbalg said, noting that they had initially planned the joint meeting to discuss such plans.
“Our plan is certainly evolving,” Superintendent Phil Auger said, specifically referencing the state’s pushback.
Auger gave the Town Council his presentation of the four reopening scenarios he first gave to the School Committee during their July 21 meeting, ranging from a full reopening with some socially distanced learning operations in place, to a fully remote learning program, as well as two hybrid models in between.
One difference from the presentation last month, however, was the new mask requirement, which was passed later in the evening, which comes down from the state and requires all employees and students to wear masks or cloth face coverings whenever in the school, its grounds or on the bus. Certain exceptions can be made for employees and students who are in distanced spaces with over six feet of distance between others, while eating or drinking as long as they maintain that distance or if they have documentation that their health or safety is put at risk by wearing a mask or other facial covering.
Auger said that the district will work with students and their parents if they refuse to wear a mask, but if they continue to defy the order, they will be removed from the school and required to fully do distanced online learning.
Auger said for him, the biggest concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 is on buses or with students passing in between hallways, citing a picture of a crowded hallway at North Paulding High School in Dallas, Georgia where students walked shoulder to shoulder, the vast majority of whom weren’t wearing masks. A few days later, six students and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and the school shut down for a week for cleaning.
He told the Town Council that the district didn’t yet have a set plan for its reopening and wouldn’t be able to do such a thing until Aug. 31.
“Governor (Gina) Raimondo is going to let districts know on Aug. 31 what model she wants districts to go with,” Auger said.
He said that the most discussed plan, the full in-person with some social distancing requirements at the high school level, was “not necessarily” what the district is planning on, and mentioned that roughly 10 percent of families in the district had already requested that they distance learning for their children for the first semester, as well as that they were seeing some staff members decide to retire earlier than previously planned, though said it wasn’t a massive number.
In questioning from the Town Council, Councilor Mary Brimer asked if Auger had the specific numbers by school level for those students whose families requested distance learning, which Auger said he didn’t have the exact numbers on but they all hovered around the 10 percent mark.
Brimer also asked Auger about the status of the 40 staff members who received layoff notices at the beginning of the pandemic, which he said the vast majority of had been rehired, and that the district would be working “very hard” over the next few days to get the numbers Brimer and the Town Council requested.
“We certainly want to assist,” Brimer said to Auger. “We just need to know if you need it before it’s too late.”
Auger said that they wouldn’t be able to make any official decisions in regards to their budget until they figured out the next government stimulus and what areas they can cut back on in their budget for the year.
Town Council President Greg Mancini suggested Auger, the district and the School Committee further engage students and parents, particularly those at the high school level, on every idea that they have in terms of plans for the school year, adding that he and the rest of the council understood the difficult job that they have and reiterating Brimer’s support to help and support them in the process.
Councilor Kerry McKay asked Auger about the district’s plan for dealing with added car traffic with more parents driving their kids to school to meet social distancing guidelines for buses, and Auger said that they would need police details for the pick up and drop off, at least at the start of the school year in order to figure the traffic out, particularly at schools located at already busy and dangerous intersections such as Hamilton Elementary School, a point which was mentioned particularly by School Committee Vice Chairman Robert Jones.
Auger told all people with concerns or questions, from parents to students to town officials, to give him a call and he’d happily speak with them and hear their concerns.
“These plans are continuously evolving and changing and the guidelines are continuously evolving and changing,” Blasbalg said.
Following an adjournment of the Town Council by Mancini, the School Committee recessed into an executive session to discuss several of the issues as well as hold collective bargaining talks with the teachers union, the National Association of Educators- North Kingstown (NEANK). The session, initially scheduled to run for an hour, ran over double the length, prompting Blasbalg to apologize for the delays before opening the floor for public comment.
In public comment, several parents voiced their frustrations with the high school reopening plan in particular and said they felt their concerns weren’t being heard by Auger and the district as a whole. Auger, in his report following public comment, addressed the concerns by saying he would speak further with North Kingstown High School Principal Barbara Morse about the specifics regarding the high school’s reopening and reiterated his earlier point of having parents and students call him directly to talk further.
“I apologize that this is taking so long, it’s just the hand that we’ve been dealt,” Auger said in regards to the reopening plans, adding he doesn’t want to commit to any particular plan before the state does on Aug. 31.
From there, all voted on items passed unanimously, including a revision to the revised 177 day 2020/21 academic calendar as per the state’s decision, with Sept. 14 now the first day for students and June 23, 2021 scheduled as the last day of classes. Teachers and staff will have seven professional development days before the start of the school year, which go from Sept. 1-4, then Labor Day weekend and the following Tuesday off before having three more professional development days from Sept. 9-11.
“We felt with the union that it was best to have these professional days up front,” Auger said.
On updates, Chief Operating Officer Mary King said that the two projects at Davisville Middle School and North Kingstown High School were wrapping up this week and both had been done very nicely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.