NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Spain of Narragansett owners have listed their Ocean Road property for $4.5 million and have shuttered the long-time restaurant and laid off staff.
The popular restaurant, on the site of the old beach bar Schiller’s, has been on the property for 26 years.
Salvador Gomes and his family opened Spain of Narragansett in 1987 in Narragansett Pier. In 1995, the Gomes family moved the expanding restaurant to its current location on Ocean Road, a short distance from the intersection with Point Judith Road.
In a Facebook post, Gomes said that the restaurant’s chef is retiring and it is time to look to the future.
“We are currently showing the property as a measure of exploring options but there is nothing to report at this time. It has been a wonderful 36 years in business and as the owner enters his mid-60s, it is important to evaluate with the next few decades will look like for Spain,” he said in his announcement.
A local South County favorite, Spain is known for fine dining and locally-sourced ingredients. Its offerings included traditional Spanish paella, handcrafted sangria and fresh seafood.
“Narragansett is a seasonal town, and between rising food prices and shortage of chefs, it is more economical to close for the season than to stay open,” wrote J.J. Gomes, his wife and also owner, on social media.
However, their announcement did not rule out re-opening as the tourist season starts to crank up in the spring. It also would give time to evaluate whether the businesses and property listed $4.5 million could sell by that time.
The vagueness of the approach to plans irked at least one customer.
Michelle Burkem wrote on social media, “Thank you for the update. As a loyal customer, it’s nice to see the communication from you. Unfortunately tho, it lacks a lot of detail that makes me wonder…will you, or are you considering reopening in the spring or soon thereafter?”
“That’s only a few months away, so hopefully those details can be shared. That kind of information would make me appreciate this communication even more,” she said.
Other customers expressed worry about reclaiming money for gift cards and some ventured rumors that the near-oceanfront property — not far from Scarborough and Roger Wheeler state beaches — would be sold for a condominium or housing development.
The area is zoned for residential development, however, town officials said they have not received any inquiries about the use of the land for that purpose.
Others also posted memories of their times at the restaurant.
Kathi Laurie wrote, “Spain was always our favorite with wonderful food and a beautiful place to dine! Such warm and inviting folks who we knew better in our younger years! Life is short and whatever you decide we wish you all the best that you have given soooo much over the years!!!”
Remembering her wedding reception when the restaurant was located in The Pier section of town before moving to Ocean Road, Sandy Rainaldi said, “They were amazing and treated us like family. We wish them nothing but luck in finding a new owner and we will make sure we stop in to dine next time we are in the area”
And one hopeful customer, Carla Otfinoski Carpenter, said simply: “I hope you can keep it going the way it is. It’s wonderful.”
Spain of Narragansett is not connected to Spain Restaurant on Reservoir Avenue in Cranston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.