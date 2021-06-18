SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Robert Zarnetske ended his brief term as town manager this week noting he was most proud of developing a culture that encouraged town employees to speak up about issues.
“We’re getting to the point where folks realize their ideas matter. It’s not just top down, it’s bottom up,” he said during an interview in town hall with The Independent. However, following his own advice is partly the reason he is leaving.
Zarnetske was forced out for balking at some town council members’ demand for an extra $1 million in school funding this year and for criticizing approaches to funding school improvements, which voters also rejected by a wide margin in a referendum.
Terry Murphy, town recreation and leisure director, and a town employee for over a decade, became the interim town manager Monday while the town seeks applicants for the job.
Town manager for three-and-a-half years, Zarnetske is eligible to receive about a $200,000 severance package, The Independent has learned.
It includes keeping him as a consultant until mid-July as well as providing moving costs, potential health insurance coverage to May 2022, and payouts for nine months of salary he would have earned and payments for accruals of personal, sick and vacation time.
Important Projects
Zarnetske has made a career in government and public policy, mostly on the federal and local level, but often intersecting with state government.
A Norwich, Connecticut, city manager from January 2006 to June 2007, he later became city alderman and also mayoral candidate. He is also a former manager in the U.S. Department of Transportation, and served as a legislative assistant to U.S. Sen. Christopher Dodd, D-Conn., and former U.S. Sen. Paul Sarbanes, D-MD.
He said once about his public service career, “The short answer is this is what I do. I’m a public policy person. Government service is in my bones. ... The only thing that has ever given me the level of satisfaction I get from government service is government service.”
Looking back on his tenure in South Kingstown, he said the same still holds true. He discussed several projects and programs under his stewardship he considered important.
Zarnetske said that he believed that during his tenure employees felt more comfortable about suggesting change or making improvements rather than waiting for orders for change.
In the past, many employees showed a reticence about making suggestions and incubating or trying out new ideas to see if they worked well, he said. The suggestions affected everything from office operations to improved relations with residents, he added.
On his list, too, is the accessory dwelling ordinance put into effect during his administration.
It allows creation of rental housing on certain properties to generate income for the property owner. It aims to keep stable the current taxing structure rather than add exemptions, Zarnsetske said.
In addition, electricity aggregation started under his watch, he said. The process is underway now and will be part of the town council’s and his successor’s oversight.
It provides electricity supply at competitive rates that are less volatile and can provide savings compared to National Grid’s default supply. The program uses the collective purchasing power of Rhode Island cities and towns to negotiate lower electricity rates.
Communities also have options for affordable access to cleaner energy and making financial decisions related to renewable energy and fighting climate change, he said.
Various town-wide improvements, such as work on a Matunuck Beach seawall as well as traffic, pedestrian and bicycle plans were needed, he said.
Efforts to spur business development and enforce safety measures during the recent COVID-19 pandemic were important in just the last year alone, he said.
Increasing racial and cultural diversity in the police department with former Chief Joseph Geaber and current Chief Joel Ewing-Chow is also among his proudest efforts, the former town manager said.
Murphy as Interim
Murphy said that as interim manager she plans to take direction from the council and continue day-to-day operations, but not undertake any new ambitious programs.
An applicant for the manager’s job after it opened four years ago, she said that having the interim job continues to give her experience for career progression.
South Kingstown Town Council President Abel Collins said that other candidates for interim town manager were discussed by the council, “but Terry was the clear choice. She was one of the finalists during our nationwide search back in 2017.”
“She has earned a sterling reputation among the town staff through her years of outstanding management of the leisure services programs. I would not have been comfortable parting ways with Rob, unless I knew that we had someone as trusted and reliable as Terry to take the reins,” he said.
Murphy would not say whether she plans to apply again for the post. Her tenure overall in public service spans 30 years, with the last decade in town having been most fulfilling, said the South Kingstown resident.
“I really like working with the people here. I am very invested. I am not going anywhere,” she said.
Zarnetske, as he steps out the door, said that town is in transition. When change for whatever reason upsets established ways of doing things, conflict arises until a new order takes over, he said.
“There’s always a price to be paid for innovation and there’s always a price to be paid for not innovating,” he said. “This is a very important transition period for the town. The instinct to innovate is here. Things will be difficult. People will understand it’s an inflection point.”
