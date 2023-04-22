Father and daughter, Kevin and Casey Cronan, want children to understand what happens when Alzheimer’s disease or dementia begin the slow disappearance of someone they love.
“Aunt Rita - An Alzheimer’s Story for Young Children” is about a young boy named Harry and his special Aunt Rita who is recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
“How will he handle this new situation? It’s a positive, loving and compassionate story that can help both parents or guardians and kids navigate around family or friends who suffer with this terrible disease that still has no cure,” said Kevin Cronan, 67, of Hopkinton.
He and his daughter Casey, 34, bring a special perspective. Both of his parents had the disease as did his mother’s sister. So, as both father and son, he watched the slow, but steady progression as did Casey the co-author, illustrator and granddaughter.
“My dad, Ed, had major environmental brain issues in his early 70s and the doctor called it Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s combined because that’s what his symptoms and conditions were like,” Kevin said.
“This was due to his working years as a house painter before latex and a submarine painter at the Groton naval base in his later years. He passed away after one year in the Veterans Nursing Home in Bristol Rhode Island at 76,” Cronan said.
The few years prior were tough on everyone. His mother, Barbara, also developed it. She was in her early 80s.
Casey said, “I grew up spending lots of time with my grandparents since we all lived in Rhode Island. My father’s mother, Nana, had noticeable changes in her memory and repetition in conversations as she got older.”
“My brother and I would still always come to visit her with my parents even when she was showing signs of Alzheimer’s disease. Visits from family members helped keep her spirits up,” said Casey, of Mystic, CT.
These are thoughts, father and daughter noted, that eventually brought them to think about writing and illustrating a book for kids seeing these changes and for parents, perhaps through a gentle book for children, to find some solace for themselves as well.
Having a children’s book on this topic brings the subject into an untapped space.
“Alzheimer’s is a difficult disease to understand as an adult, so even harder for children to understand changes in their relatives,” said Casey, also the book’s illustrator. “This book helps give information to a younger audience while keeping the topic light-hearted and warm. We’ve gotten feedback that it’s very relatable.”
Parents want to read it to their children when they are aware a family member has Alzheimer’s and the children enjoy the book for the anecdotes about cats and pizza, as much as the family messaging, Casey said.
Kevin said he had done research on children’s books about Alzheimer’s and dementia, but didn’t find many.
“Since being published in 2022, there are many more books out there for kids especially since there is so much press now about this terrible disease that still has no cure,” he said.
“I wanted to tell a simple story that might help children and adults who read to their children and to help them understand about this disease,” he said.
They see the little boy Harry who still has a bright and positive attitude about his great Aunt Rita who is recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Harry gets it. “It’s not a doctor’s solution book,” he said.
While the book story is fictional, “The people and events are based on real situations. Aunt Rita’s caricature was an old drawing by Casey of my mother-in-law Bev and our kid’s grandmother,” he said.
Kevin is also the author of a nonfiction rugby memoir about his University of Rhode Island rugby team in the 1970s. It is titled “Rugby Tries And Knock Ons,” and was published in June 2018, by Austin Macauley (UK).
His latest book is published by Pegasus Elliot Mackenzie LTD (UK) and it is currently in many online bookstores in and outside the United States, including Amazon, Target, Barnes & Noble, Waterstones and Walmart.
Local area stores carrying the book are: Wakefield Books in Wakefield and Curiosity & Co. in Jamestown. Prices range from $15.99 for hardcovers to $6 for Kindle or online.
