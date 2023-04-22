Following an in-person plea from South Kingstown Town Manager James Manni this week, the Narragansett Town Council reversed a 2022 decision to slash $46,000 in funding for a special joint program between South Kingstown and Narragansett for senior citizens participating in programs at the SK Senior Center. The funding, which originally amounted to a little over $100,000, was based on a "handshake deal" between the two towns over a "fair share" arrangement based on the number of residents served by the center. The topic also spurned discussion among council members over a potential senior center in town, though officials said such an initiative would prove very costly, especially at a time when Narragansett is already facing potential budget cuts and tax increases. With this topic in mind, do you believe your town does enough to support its senior citizen population? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

