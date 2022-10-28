SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — An estimated 4,000 people turned out June 3, 1972 for the grand opening of the McDonald’s at the Wakefield Mall.
Fifty years later, the small-town mall on Tower Hill Road continues to survive, McDonald’s included, in a commercial landscape dominated by online retailers like Amazon and big-box stores such as Walmart.
Back in the early 1970s developer Irving Levy transformed the vacant land off Route 1 that’s currently home to Staples, Shaw’s Market, Wakefield Books, Panera Bread and others.
With its throwback to indoor malls of the 1970s and 80s, it’s been a mainstay of local residents, college students and summer visitors ever since.
The mall, which was the scene of a 50th anniversary celebration last weekend, has managed to outlast most of the Rhode Island Mall (formerly the Midland Mall) in Warwick, the first in the state.
The only original tenant still here is the McDonald’s, Levy’s son and current owner Geoffrey Levy said.
Original stores F.W. Woolworth, Weathervane, Morse Shoe, Consumer Value Store (CVS), Impulse, Peerless, and Dee’s Cards and Gifts are long gone. Stop & Shop, another original anchor, moved to the Salt Pond Plaza on Point Judith Road.
Today’s Wakefield Mall is a mix of veteran tenants and newer ventures. Jennifer’s Chocolates, a fixture for more than 25 years, is opposite a cell phone store. Planet Fitness recently opened a gym here as well.
Geoff Levy and Phyllis Fish, who manages the site with husband Larry Fish, greeted visitors Saturday with an offer of free cookies and cider. They sat across from Jennifer’s Chocolates at a table covered in old photos of the mall — images of its past tenants, aerial shots of its construction, and its renovation.
“Most of the small malls like this don’t exist anymore,” Levy said. “They were either knocked down or re-purposed as strip centers or other uses.”
He said the mall is still a great place for families. As he spoke, a half-dozen parents and grandparents with children passed by the table on their way to POW! Science!, Wakefield Books, The Paper Store or the main concourse, where kids could get their face painted or make balloon animals.
Outside, youngsters explored an impressive display of large trucks set up in the parking lot for the occasion.
The mall still thrives for a reason, Levy said.
“This town is not over-stored,” he said. “That’s made a big difference. It’s been a wonderful community to work with. In many respects I would consider this an old-time town. People are very civil to each other. It’s a great community.”
“And people like to shop locally,” Fish added.
Records show Boston-based Irving Levy bought the lots that would form the mall property two years earlier, in 1970, and that they were part of the Rouse Carpenter Estate at the time.
Construction on the $1.3 million enclosed mall began in March 1971 – a time when suburban indoor malls were on the rise.
The senior Levy built the mall because of the family’s ties to F.W. Woolworth Co., Geoff Levy said.
“We had a very close relationship with [Woolworth’s] and they had a small store here where Benny’s was [on Kingstown Road],” Levy said. “They created a Type A program where they’d go into small towns where they had a successful variety store and create a 60,000-foot department store.”
In its early years, Woolworth’s and Stop & Shop were the anchors, and the mall hallway included largely regional chains like Peerless, Cherry & Webb, and Donnelly’s, along with a few nationals, like Waldenbooks.
Irving’s family started out as retailers – they were in the shoe business, Levy said.
“He went into real estate, but he never lost his heart for retailing. He was very concerned for the tenants – making the right mix of stores. It was always about the mix.”
In 1980, the mall expanded to include the Cherry & Webb department store, Papa Gino’s and others.
“The original mall was a sidewalk mall,” of 10 stores, Levy said. “This side of the mall wasn’t built. It was just enclosed walkway.”
To bring in customers, Levy would have his mall managers arrange fashion shows and other events. Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny remain regular fixtures during the Christmas and Easter seasons.
Levy helped local charities by inviting them to staff a gift-wrapping station in the mall at Christmas. The charities charge a small fee for the service and keep 100 percent of their earnings, using supplies Levy donated.
Over the years, regional stores succumbed to pricing pressures from national chains. Stores like Chess King and Fayva disappeared, and the fast-growing CVS chain built a standalone store on Main Street. Woolworth ultimately gave way to Rich’s, and then Shaw’s Supermarket.
Through all the market changes and challenges, Levy never allowed the mall to turn into a ghost town.
When Waldenbooks – then owned by national chain Borders – folded, the Levys developed their own independent bookstore, Wakefield Books, keeping all of the Waldenbooks employees.
“The tenants in here all help each other out,” Levy said.
The founder, Irving Levy, died in 2011 at age 92, but his retail success continues on, carefully shepherded by his son and by Phyllis and Larry Fish.
“They’re an integral part of everything,” Levy said of the couple. “I get in the way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.