NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I.—For the second year in a row, North Kingstown will be represented on the world robotics stage as The GONK Squad, North Kingstown High School’s premier robotics team, will be participating in the FIRST Tech Challenge World Championship in Detroit, Michigan from April 29 through May 2.
The team qualified for their second international championship after taking home prizes in both Rhode Island and Vermont on back-to-back weekends last month, being part of the winning alliance alongside fellow NKHS team Bolts and Bytes and taking home the Inspire award, the top judges’ award, in Vermont, which qualified them for Detroit.
“When (The GONK Squad) left (the FIRST Tech Challenge Championship) last year, their ultimate goal was to get back there, so the fact that they’re able to achieve that is a good life lesson for them,” NKHS Robotics head mentor and science department chair Rick Powell said.
FIRST, which stands for For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, is an organization that promotes STEM education through robotics competitions running from September through May in which teams of students ranging from early elementary school through college design and build robots that they use to compete against each other and present to a panel of judges where they present their engineering notebook and describe their process and strategy as well as the work they’ve done to improve on past results before taking their robots head to head with students of the same ages from schools around the area, country and even world.
“There are four different divisions (of FIRST),” Powell said. “We take part in what’s called the FIRST Tech Challenge, which is the third level of it... so basically while it is a robotics competition, there’s much more that goes into it.”
The GONK Squad is one of six teams that makes up the NKHS Robotics program, which extends down to the middle school level, and has been growing each year.
“For this FIRST Tech Challenge we have six teams, myself and my co-mentor Valerie Shields run all of them, so we bring Wickford (Middle School) up to us, so they come and work with us just to give the students the opportunity,” Powell said. “The program has grown. When we started this 13 years ago, it was about three or four kids and now we have over 50 kids involved in the program and the students spend an average of 10 hours a week after school, maybe about eight hours a week after school, doing their testing, designing, building and so on and so forth. Whenever we have success, you always see a jump in the numbers, so last year’s team going to the worlds, I have 14 students this year who are freshman that came out for the team plus an additional three or four upperclassmen who have never done it before.”
The GONK Squad consists of seven seniors, most of which have been together since their freshman year, something common among most teams in the program.
“What we normally do here is when a student comes into ninth grade and wants to do robotics, we put them all together on a team as freshmen and say it’s better to learn by failing than it is to be told what to do,” Powell said.
In one of those early meetings, the team came up with the name The GONK Squad, which itself has two meanings: it’s a play on “Go NK,” as well as the name of a droid from “Star Wars,” which serves as the team’s logo and mascot through a model the team built last year that they now bring with them to every competition.
“The different competitions that they’ve gone to with that, they get a pretty good reception on that,” Powell said.
In addition to competitions, the team also took it on themselves to learn more about the engineering field in general, making trips to Schneider Electric in South Kingstown, Toray Plastics in North Kingstown and the University of Rhode Island’s School of Engineering and Robotics.
“(They were) trying to pick the brains of the professionals at these organizations to kind of bring in and teach themselves, implement and also pass on to their fellow students,” Powell said. “They also had some professionals from Raytheon come in to present their ideas and get a back and forth with them and see if things could be improved upon.”
Last year The GONK Squad qualified for the world championship through the Inspire award in Vermont, and while they may have came away empty handed, it taught them lessons and gave them a goal.
“While they were there, they saw what it took to have the really top-notch robots to be able to compete at the world level, not just based on judging categories but actually on robot performance,” Powell said. “They left there with a vow to themselves that they were going to use that experience to make themselves better and from day one they’ve been trying to reach that goal.”
The first part of that goal was achieved Feb. 8 when they were part of the winning alliance at the Rhode Island state championship, one which was very NK-heavy, as four of the 12 semi-finalists came from the district.
“We had five (teams) competing in the state championship, and as a result of that, the winning alliance was made up of both The GONK Squad and Bolts and Bytes,” Powell said. “They know how to coordinate with each other, so they made up the winning alliance but we also had two other teams in the state championship in Rhode Island that made up the semi-finalist alliance and unfortunately had to go against The GONK Squad in the semi-finals.”
The GONK Squad then went on to victory in Vermont, securing their trip to Detroit.
“I couldn’t have been any prouder of our students,” Powell added. “As I told them it was the most successful year of robot play that we’ve ever had in the history of the program and it just shows their hard work. I mentioned the amount of time that they spend here after school, but the last couple of weeks, it really was up to an average of eight hours to an average of 12 to 14 hours after school just based on their commitment level to prepare for the event.”
Now with a return trip to the world championship, The GONK Squad will continue the same drive they’ve had all year, Powell says, adding he couldn’t be more proud of the team.
“I look at this group and one of the best things that a coach or a mentor in this program could be is saying that they really don’t have to do anything, that the students are self-motivated, and we really do have that in this group,” Powell said. “All of the members of this team basically come to work when they come here. They’re dedicated and they’re all going to have bright futures. I’m going to miss seeing this team, but the lasting legacy of this team when they leave here when they graduate this year is that the number of students who are involved has increased overall and the quality of the robots that these students have built to compete with have gone up because they all want to be able to achieve the same success this team has.”
They now must also focus on raising funds to pay for the trip, and will be hosting a pasta dinner fundraiser on March 22. In addition, anyone looking to make a donation to the team is encouraged to get in contact with Powell by email at richard_powell@nksd.net.
