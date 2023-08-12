NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Narragansett residents voiced their disapproval of the Town Council’s recent decision to reject a four-year contract offer from the Narrow River Kayaks during the open forum portion of the Town Council’s regular meeting on Monday.
The council last month struck down two motions. The first was to amend year-one payments for a four-year, $62,500 contract. The second motion would have awarded a Request For Proposal for paddle sports, business, and concession to Narrow River Kayaks LLC.
The motion to amend the contract for Year 1 failed 2-2. President Pro-Tem Jill Lawler and Councilor Steven Ferrandi voted ‘yes.’ Council President Ewa Dzwierzynski and Councilor Deborah Kopech voted ‘no.’ Councilor Susan Cicilline-Buonanno was not present at the late-July meeting.
The motion to award Narrow River Kayaks the four-year, $62,500 deal failed 3-1. Kopech was the only councilor who voted in favor of the contract. It was organized with the town receiving payment in the amount of $4,500 in Year 1, $17,000 in Year 2, $19,000 in Year 3, and $22,000 in Year 4. The town initially received no bids for the RFP.
Resident Albert Alba argued that he believed the public didn’t have a say in the matter, and that the Council’s decision was done so on a “false narrative” relating to the number of bids that were proposed.
“I can never recall when an amended motion or the original motion was voted upon by the council without the president asking the attendees or the electorate for their input — on a matter either positive or negative,” Alba said Monday. “Yet, this did not occur when the council members voted. Others and I felt left out. Procedurally, I don’t think that’s right.”
President Pro-Tem Jill Lawler responded to public comments. She specifically addressed the topic of the number of proposed bids.
“When I changed the motion, it was because we only received one bid for the current calendar year and that was from Narrow River Kayaks,” Lawler said.
At the July meeting, Ferrandi said that he was “uneasy” and hesitant about accepting the first three years of the contract at a lower amount — specifically citing the $4,500 amount in Year 1.
During the July vote, Dzwierzynski said the result of the bidding process was “below value,” and said she would be more comfortable with the town reassessing the bid going forward.
Resident Lisa Jenard on Monday added on to Alba’s statement, asking the council to reconsider visiting the Narrow River proposal.
“Election time is only a short time away,” Jenard said. “If any of you are thinking about getting re-elected you may want to reconsider the motion you took regarding Narrow River Kayaks.”
In other news, Town Manager James Tierney during his report announced that the Middlebridge Road parcel is open as public space, with camping and overnight parking prohibited. There was no bid accepted for the plot.
“We checked with the Rhode Island Interlocal Trust and we had to deal with Dig Safe First before we could open it up, but it’s been open since Friday morning now,” Tierney said. “It’s public space for the rest of the season.”
Dzwierzynski said the council will revisit what the town could do with the space next year.
The town manager added, the town’s next two movie showings at the beach have been canceled, due to continuous “rough housing” that has occurred.
Tierney said, there has been “seven or eight incidents over five beach appearances, when the police had to respond.”
The town manager added, those involved in these occurrences have been “mostly juveniles” and “mostly non-residents” and have been mainly instances of kids shoving or wrestling each other.
