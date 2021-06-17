NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — “They are superheroes and superstars, take your pick on how to refer to them,” Narragansett High School Principal Daniel Warner said when introducing the Class of 2021 at the school’s commencement.
The celebration marked the end of not only their high school years, but also the conclusion of a most difficult final year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s really great seeing everyone tonight,” Warner said. “The kids had it tough over the past year-and-a-half, but they persevered and struggled through and showed us a way forward.”
Narragansett’s ceremony this year took place on the high school’s football field, with families of the 104 graduates spread out on the field and the seniors seated in two long rows at the field’s edge closest to the bleachers, where administrators and local dignitaries sat. A lectern on the lowest deck of the bleachers served as the main stage.
Their caps and gowns were in the school’s traditional colors — red for the boys, and white for girls.
Warner said the “marching orders” for the class are to make the great community of Narragansett even greater.
“We know you have it in you, as you have demonstrated it time and time again over these last 15 months,” he said. “Always remember, graduates, there’s no greater gift than giving of one’s self.”
Senior class president Shea Hazzard said he could talk for hours about the senior class and its time at Narragansett.
“Then my mom reminded me about the fate of Socrates,” the ancient Greek philosopher. “He was a very intelligent man who gave long speeches, and his friends killed him because of that.”
Jokes aside, Hazzard thanked the faculty and staff, as well as the families of the school.
“The past year-and-a-half has been extremely difficult and stressful, and I know we would not have been able to get through it without all of you. Today, let us celebrate as winners.”
English teacher Amanda Davia gave the commencement address, and remarked on how so many of the graduates had sat in her classroom over four years.
“Each year as you advanced through the school, I moved up along with you,” she said. She especially singled out “an elite group” of six students who took classes with her throughout high school.
“We’ve spent some time together, wouldn’t you say,” she said.
The word commencement, she reminded the class, actually means beginning.
“Tomorrow you will wake up and have the whole day ahead of you,” she told them before sharing “A House Called Tomorrow,” a poem by Alberto Rios.
“You are the good who has come forward through it all, even if so many days feel otherwise,” Davia read from the poem.
“You are made fundamentally from the good,” she told them. “I’ve seen it.”
Valedictorian Andrew Simone said 2021 was as challenging as it could have been for many of the seniors.
“We had obstacles thrown our way that made our path to this day so much more treacherous.
High school is difficult enough without experiencing it during a global pandemic.”
But their determination reminded him of words by John F. Kennedy:
“We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard, because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one which we intend to win, and the others, too.”
Going to the moon might have been considerably easier than going through school during COVID-19 and staying sane, Simone added.
“I don’t want to get too cliche, but I’ve seen real resilience from us all, especially in this community,” he said. “As students, we’ve risen to the challenge and haven’t used the pandemic as an excuse to give up. We found light when there didn’t seem to be any. We had spirit week, we had prom, and now we’ve got all of you here for graduation.”
In the salutatorian speech, Patrick Lacroix got in a timely zinger.
“All the teachers sitting here have been telling us for the past four years how fast our senior year would fly by, but all of them failed to mention that it would Zoom,” he said.
Life happens wherever you are, whether you make it or not, he told his classmates.
“You just need to be you. You need to do what you love and love what you do,” he said.
The class gift is a red stenciled N, to decorate the east side of the greenhouse, facing the senior lot.
The letter’s significance goes beyond just Narragansett, class historian Lauren Aldrich and Secretary Victoria Gauvin said.
“The greenhouse itself is a place to explore nature and natural beauty, as well as new beginnings,” Gauvin said. “When the Narragansett community sees the letter N on the greenhouse, we hope they will be reminded of these things, and most importantly, how we as a class never gave up.”
