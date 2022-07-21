At approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday evening, Rhode Island State Police officers from the Hope Valley Barracks responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Sunderland Road in the Town of Exeter.
The investigation revealed that a motorcycle operated by William Gavitt, age 32, of West Kingston, was traveling north on Sunderland Road. At a point approximately 800 feet west of Route 102, the motorcycle left the roadway and struck a telephone pole. Gavitt suffered serious injuries as a result and was transported by Exeter Rescue to Kent County Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.
