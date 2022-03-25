NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A new voter initiative to give the council leeway to sell smaller property items is legally sound, the Narragansett Town Council said Monday.
After some small changes to wording, the initiative by resident Winters B. Hames III was found to be valid and Hames can proceed to collect the required signatures to get the item on the November ballot.
The initiative, if passed, would allow the council to sell town property as it sees fit. However, real estate with an appraised value of more than $500,000 could only go to market after voters approved it at a referendum.
The reason for modifying the town charter has a convoluted history that dates back two years.
Voters in 2020 passed a change to Narragansett’s charter that, the town now says, prevents it from selling everything from parcels of land to pencils without holding a referendum.
It’s created a backlog of items the town really wants to sell – such as surplus vehicles like old buses – but can’t until the Town Council approves holding a new ballot initiative to fix the problem in November.
The foul-up can be traced back to how the initial voter initiative, also started by Hames, was worded.
That initiative had good intentions, according to Hames: to give residents the ability to vote on the selling of real estate, rather than leaving the power to the council.
Supporters of building a new library at the former Belmont Market feared at the time that the previous council could sell the property with no voter input. But when the wording was set for the final ballot draft, it said that “town property” could not be bought, sold or leased without voter approval.
Town Solicitor James Callaghan recommended on Monday that Hames’ revised initiative, which he submitted March 10, should be found to be legally valid by the council. The vote moves the process along to its next step.
Hames has 90 days to collect enough valid signatures. Then the town has until about mid-July to ask the secretary of state’s office to place the voter initiative on the November ballot.
